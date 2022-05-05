Mile High Morning: Nik Bonitto picked by Daniel Jeremiah as best value selection of the second round

Below the Fold

NFL.com's Dan Hanzus has resorted the league in his postdraft power rankings , and the Broncos are standing strong in the top 10 at No. 8 (no change from his previous edition).

"The blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson was a massive lift for the franchise, and it's hard to quibble with any transaction that ends with the arrival of a potential Hall of Fame passer in his prime," Hanzus wrote. "One minor drawback of the deal was the departure of tight end Noah Fant, who was sent to Seattle. Denver addressed this hole in its attack through the draft, selecting UCLA's Greg Dulcich in the third round. Dulcich was a downfield playmaker in college, and he should have a clear path to an immediate role in Nathaniel Hackett's offense."