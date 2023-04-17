Mile High Morning: NFL scouts rank John Elway among the four best-ever prospects

The Lead

For longtime NFL scouts, stories can be a currency — stories of great finds or the best players they ever saw.

It's fertile ground for conversation, too, as there's no easy answer. But certain names come up more than others, and on the topic of best prospects, John Elway's is a common one.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold, who has written extensively on the NFL scouting process over the years, asked several scouts and executives about the best prospects they've seen, and Elway was one of the four top picks — and the only quarterback to make the list.

"He was the blueprint — Stanford brain, best arm I've ever seen, run, throw, confident, competitive," a current general manager told Legwold. "He ruined looking at quarterbacks."

With the Cardinal, Elway was a singular talent — a passer with a tremendous arm and elusiveness — who has long been considered the greatest quarterback prospect ever. It made him the top-overall pick by the Colts and general manager Ernie Accorsi, who later called him "the greatest prospect I ever saw, at any position."