Mile High Morning: NFL PREM1ERE program to celebrate NFL debuts with exclusive patch

The Lead

This season, rookie debuts will be an extra special experience, thanks to a new program from the NFL aimed at commemorating those milestone days.

The NFL PREM1ERE jersey patch program will award a special jersey patch to each rookie to wear in their first game on their team's 53-man roster. Additionally, the player will receive the jersey with the patch as a memento of their rookie debut.

"An NFL rookie's first game marks an unforgettable occasion in his football experience and we are excited to preserve this moment and honor this milestone," Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said in a press release.

While most rookies may be making their debuts in the early weeks of the season, rookies will be eligible to receive the patch for debuts at any point of the season.

Ahead of their Week 1 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos have eight rookies on their active roster: tight end Nate Adkins, center Alex Forsyth, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., cornerback Riley Moss, inside linebacker Drew Sanders and safety JL Skinner. Four additional rookies are on Denver's practice squad: cornerback Art Green, outside linebacker Marcus Haynes, tackle Demontrey Jacobs and nose tackle PJ Mustipher.