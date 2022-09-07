Mile High Morning: NFL Network's Peter Schrager predicts Russell Wilson will be 2022 NFL MVP 

The Lead

Could Russell Wilson soon add an MVP award to his resume?

On Wednesday's episode of “Good Morning Football,” NFL Network's Peter Schrager made the case for Wilson to earn the honor for the first time in his career.

"I would like to take you on a journey back to 2020 in Tampa Bay when a certain man named Tom Brady showed up to a more abundant franchise and said, 'Guys, come with me. I'm going to take you to the promise land,'" Schrager said. "He did that, and won a Super Bowl. The following year, a guy named Matthew Stafford, who had no real individual success or team success at the highest levels, came to Los Angeles and took a franchise that could not get over the hump, and said, 'Fellas, follow me. I'm going to take you there.' My pick for MVP of the 2022 season is a man that has never won the award before, but I think is going to do some special things for the Denver Broncos. This is my pick for MVP this year — I'm going with Russell Wilson."

Schrager unzipped his jacket to reveal an orange No. 3 jersey, and he talked about how important a Broncos playoff berth would be for the city of Denver.

"The Broncos have not been to the playoffs since Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl in 2016," Schrager said. "...The Broncos have gotten their guy, and the Broncos are going back to the playoffs because of this guy. Denver's one of the best football towns — Denver's an awesome football town. It's been silent for nearly seven years. It is time for the Denver Broncos to rise up. It is time for the city of Denver to not only just have an amazing hockey and basketball team, but to have a football team once again. I am going with Russell Wilson, and I will give you two words: Let's Ride."