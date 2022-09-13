Mile High Morning: NFL legends praise Pat Surtain II after covering DK Metcalf

The Lead
While the Broncos did not get the result they wanted on Monday night, Pat Surtain II put up a strong performance to kick off Year 2.
Surtain followed DK Metcalf for most of the night, and Seattle's star wide receiver was limited to just 36 receiving yards due to Surtain's tight coverage. Numerous NFL legends appreciated Surtain's play, noting that he looks much more experienced than a typical second-year player.
Eagles All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay called Surtain "one of the best press technicians in the game" despite only just starting his second year.
Colts All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore noted that Surtain looked like a five-year veteran in his rookie year last season.
Former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel shouted out Surtain, predicting he will be "a great player in the NFL."
Finally, former Colts defensive back Darius Butler had big praise for Surtain, calling him "one of the best CB prospects to touch the league in a while."
Below the Fold
The Broncos' pass rushers also made their presence known against the Seahawks, and outside linebacker Randy Gregory stood out in his first game as a Bronco. Pro Football Focus chose Gregory as their defensive spotlight, praising his hustle play to force a fumble on DK Metcalf.
"Broncos EDGE Randy Gregory made his presence felt in his first game as a pass-rusher with the Broncos, finishing tied for the team lead in pressures (four) and second in pass-rush grade (75.0-plus on first review)," PFF noted. "Nonetheless, his most impactful play came as a result of his hustle, as he chased down WR DK Metcalf after a completed pass to force a fumble."