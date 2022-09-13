Mile High Morning: NFL legends praise Pat Surtain II after covering DK Metcalf

Below the Fold

The Broncos' pass rushers also made their presence known against the Seahawks, and outside linebacker Randy Gregory stood out in his first game as a Bronco. Pro Football Focus chose Gregory as their defensive spotlight, praising his hustle play to force a fumble on DK Metcalf.

"Broncos EDGE Randy Gregory made his presence felt in his first game as a pass-rusher with the Broncos, finishing tied for the team lead in pressures (four) and second in pass-rush grade (75.0-plus on first review)," PFF noted. "Nonetheless, his most impactful play came as a result of his hustle, as he chased down WR DK Metcalf after a completed pass to force a fumble."