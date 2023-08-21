Mile High Morning: NFL historians unanimously choose Randy Gradishar as deserving of Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination

The Lead

On Tuesday, the Seniors Committee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame will meet to determine the three Senior finalists for the Class of 2024.

And if Hall of Fame voter Clark Judge's poll of seven NFL historians and one former NFL executive is any indication, Broncos Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar may finally be heading to Canton.

Judge asked each member of the panel to select their three choices for finalists from the 12 semifinalists, and all eight panelists selected Gradishar as deserving of being chosen this year.

"There's no doubt whom our board favors most," Judge wrote. "Randy Gradishar, come on down.

"The former Denver linebacker was a unanimous choice, the only candidate to appear on every ballot. And for good reason. He was a tackling machine, a Defensive Player of the Year and the heart and soul of an "Orange Crush" defense that dominated the last 1970s and early '80s.

"He should've been included in the Centennial Class of 2020, but he wasn't. I'm still trying to understand that one. Apparently, so are our historians."

Several on the panel agreed that Gradishar's election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is long overdue.

"It's past time," Chicago sports historian Jack Silverstein wrote.

Added historian and prize-winning author Jeffrey Miller: "I agree that he's long overdue."