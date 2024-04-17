Mile High Morning: NFL Draft guests to announce Broncos' Day 3 picks

The Lead

Viele is a Special Olympics Michigan Unified flag football athlete and has been involved with Special Olympics since she was in middle school. Viele co-leads Special Olympics Michigan's Athlete Leadership Input Council and serves as the athlete representative on Special Olympics Michigan's board of directors.

Smith, meanwhile, will represent Crucial Catch and the American Cancer Society. Smith is a two-sport athlete at Hope College, competing on the football and track teams. Smith had part of his right leg amputated as a child following a cancer diagnosis, but he has continued to compete on the field and on the track. He appeared in two football games last season and recorded a tackle as a defensive lineman for Hope. He also competed in discus and the long jump. Additionally, Smith represented Team USA at the 2022 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation World Games in Portugal, where he won his division in three events.