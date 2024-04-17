 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: NFL Draft guests to announce Broncos' Day 3 picks

Apr 17, 2024 at 10:47 AM
240417_MHM

The Lead

During the 2024 NFL Draft, a pair of guests will help announce the Broncos' Day 3 picks.

Elizabeth 'Liz' Viele and Derik Smith are each slated to announce a pick for Denver between Rounds 4 and 7 on Saturday, April 27, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Viele is a Special Olympics Michigan Unified flag football athlete and has been involved with Special Olympics since she was in middle school. Viele co-leads Special Olympics Michigan's Athlete Leadership Input Council and serves as the athlete representative on Special Olympics Michigan's board of directors.

Smith, meanwhile, will represent Crucial Catch and the American Cancer Society. Smith is a two-sport athlete at Hope College, competing on the football and track teams. Smith had part of his right leg amputated as a child following a cancer diagnosis, but he has continued to compete on the field and on the track. He appeared in two football games last season and recorded a tackle as a defensive lineman for Hope. He also competed in discus and the long jump. Additionally, Smith represented Team USA at the 2022 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation World Games in Portugal, where he won his division in three events.

The Broncos' International Fan of the Year will join the other winners to announce another Day 3 pick, as well.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware performs on 'The Masked Singer'

Ware anonymously performed "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" by Tears for Fears, and while he was voted off at the end of the show, one of the judges told Ware that he "sang so beautifully."
news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton coaches at alma mater, earns win in SMU spring game

Sutton, coaching at his alma mater against fellow SMU alum James Proche II, helped the blue team earn a 20-3 win in the Mustangs' annual spring game.
news

Mile High Morning: Ray Lewis remembers 'iconic' battles with Peyton Manning

"From a student level of the game, he made me alter my game," Lewis said. "He made me watch more film. And that's what I call the greatest quarterback — to me — me and his battle[s]."
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos Owner Sir Lewis Hamilton pursuing greatness on and off the track

Hamilton is among the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history, but a recent GQ feature explored Hamilton's many interests beyond the grid.
news

Mile High Morning: Why a Texas connection could be key to Broncos safeties' success

There will be a bit more burnt orange in the Broncos' locker room in 2024.
news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton, Wil Lutz to serve as team captains at NFLPA Classic golf tournament

The NFL season remains months away, but a pair of Broncos will get in their share of competition this week.
news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to join Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson to host coverage of Opening Ceremony at Paris Olympics

Flag football isn't heading to the Olympics until 2028, but a championship quarterback will still take a starring role at the Paris Olympics this summer.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Jaleel McLaughlin shares deeper meaning behind NFL number

McLaughlin was assigned No. 38 when he joined the Broncos, and it holds special meaning for the young player.
news

Mile High Morning: Rich 'Tombstone' Jackson, Rick Upchurch honored among top players not yet in Pro Football Hall of Fame

A pair of Broncos Ring of Famers made the Talk of Fame Two list.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos improve in NFLPA survey, Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group receives 'A' grade

Head Coach Sean Payton also received strong marks, as he was one of 19 coaches to receive at least an A-minus rating.
news

Mile High Morning: Dan Marino picks John Elway for his quarterback Mount Rushmore

Marino's Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks includes several of his contemporaries, including the legendary Broncos signal caller.
Advertising