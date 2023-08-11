Mile High Morning: NFL.com selects WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Greg Dulcich as fantasy football breakout candidates

The Lead

Throughout the team periods and two-minute drills of Broncos training camp, Denver's offensive playmakers have demonstrated their talent and speedy acclimation to new Head Coach Sean Payton's system with highlight-reel plays. While that progress could pay dividends for the Broncos' performance on the field, it could also be impactful for fantasy football owners.

NFL.com Fantasy writer Matt Okada sees plenty of potential in the Broncos' young stars and identified two members of the Denver offense, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Greg Dulcich, in his list of nine fantasy football breakout candidates on Thursday.

Jeudy has been a key member of the Broncos' offense since his 15th-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Okada projects the Alabama product to take another step in the 2023 season and rank among the top receivers in fantasy football.

"Fortunately for the fourth-year wideout, the arrival of head coach Sean Payton spells bounce-back potential for Wilson, and Jeudy is probably the best route-runner either man has ever had at his disposal," Okada said. "It's a perfectly adjacent storm for a breakout … and I'm confidently projecting Jeudy to log career highs across the board. He was the 15th overall pick in 2020 "— ahead of CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson — for a reason. That investment finally comes to fruition in 2023."

For fantasy football owners looking for high-value picks in the later rounds, Okada suggests considering Dulcich as a "late-round tight end with TE1 upside." Dulcich teased his potential as a top fantasy football tight end in his rookie season, and a healthy return to the field and involvement in Payton's passing attack could spell a big season for the 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end.

"Another sophomore tight end with a hampered start to his rookie season, Greg Dulcich showed a mountain of promise in limited action with the Broncos," Okada said. "After missing the first five games of 2021 with a thigh injury, the lusciously locked UCLA product burst onto the national fantasy radar in Week 6 with a 39-yard touchdown reception on Monday Night Football. Over the following 10 weeks … Dulcich led the team with 52 targets and trailed only Jerry Jeudy in receiving yards. He was also top 10 at his position in receiving yards per game. And all this as a rookie tight end — typically a death knell to fantasy relevance. Now, Dulcich is heading into Year 2 in an offense we've already earmarked for improvement."