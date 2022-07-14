Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's 'State of the Roster' breaks down Broncos' big stars and big questions

Jul 14, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220714_mhm

The Lead

With training camp now less than two weeks away, NFL.com's Adam Rank has finally come to the Broncos in his "State of the Franchise" series evaluating where each NFL team stands heading into the season.

Over the course of the article, Rank identifies key players to know, projects a team MVP for year, takes a brief look at the schedule's biggest games and tries to answer the team's biggest questions.

Rank, who admits he's a Russell Wilson fan and says "I'm not sure he gets the kind of love he deserves," doesn't have any surprises in store for team MVP.

"Three out of the last four quarterbacks to change teams after recording 250-plus touchdowns with their initial team have gone on to win the Super Bowl," Rank writes. "The lone exception? Ex-Charger Philip Rivers, which should be super funny to Broncos fans. If you're wondering, Wilson threw 292 scoring strikes in Seattle."

Wilson, of course, joins a Broncos team that's loaded at receiver, and that makes Rank's biggest question about whether they can feed each one of them.

"Figuring out how to feed multiple capable receivers -- including studs [Courtland] Sutton and [Jerry] Jeudy, plus Tim Patrick, who logged 50-plus catches, 700-plus receiving yards and five-plus TD catches in each of the last two seasons but kind of gets overshadowed sometimes -- is a nice problem to have," Rank writes. "And it's not a new challenge for Wilson, who knew how to distribute the ball to players like Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in Seattle. Three of the past five Seahawks seasons featured multiple players scoring eight-plus receiving TDs: Metcalf and Lockett did it in 2021 and 2020, and Baldwin and Jimmy Graham did it in 2017. And it's not like Wilson was even asked to throw all that much."

But the answer to the larger looming question — what would a successful 2022 season look like for Denver — is not quite so complicated: "Reestablish themselves as real contenders."

"Giving up multiple first-round picks and established players for someone like Russell Wilson is a championship move, the kind of thing one does to compete for the Lombardi Trophy, not just the division title," Rank writes. "But for a Broncos team that has finished in the bottom half of the AFC West five times since winning Super Bowl 50, returning to the postseason is a realistic goal at this point. After all, Peyton Manning didn't win a Super Bowl in his first season in Denver. Wilson is (hopefully) going to be there for a long time."

Below the Fold

Speaking of Manning, could Wilson follow in his footsteps and win MVP honors after coming to Denver? In evaluating potential 2022 MVP candidates based off previous cases, Bill Barnwell writes that it might be a bit difficult in his first season, but the precedent is there.

"This one's a stretch, if only because Manning had his spectacular season in his second year with the Broncos, while we're projecting Wilson to win MVP in his debut campaign with Denver after a blockbuster trade in March," Barnwell writes. "Just as Manning was able to elevate a group with Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker, Wes Welker and Julius Thomas into one of the league's most devastating passing attacks, though, Wilson will get to throw to Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams earns high praise in top-10 RB ranking from ESPN

"You can't get him on the ground, can't tackle him," an NFL personnel official told ESPN. "That kid is really good."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Russell Wilson make ESPN's top-10 position rankings

An NFL personnel evaluator said Surtain is a "unicorn in the sense that he's supremely talented, has great football IQ and works hard."

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons picked as NFL's top safety in 2022 by ESPN panel of executives, coaches and players

"He's got the ideal range and size to handle everything," a scout for an AFC team told ESPN.

news

Mile High Morning: The quotes that help make the Hall of Fame cases for Gradishar, Reeves and Shanahan

Each of the three have a great case, and over the years, many of the game's great players, coaches and reporters have said why.

news

Mile High Morning: Which Broncos team is the best in franchise history?

Denver has plenty of great teams to choose from, but one stands out from the rest.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos defense has 'a chance to be special,' Bradley Chubb says

Chubb also told Denver7's Troy Renck that he feels ready for a rebound season: "The dam has to break at some point."

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com projects two Broncos to make 2022 All-Rookie Team

"[Washington] will bring the excitement that Denver's special teams units have sorely lacked," Chad Reuter wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Tim Patrick be on the cusp of a Pro Bowl season?

"[N]o Denver pass-catcher has been more dependable in the last couple of years than Patrick," Nick Shook wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson leads NFL in jersey sales in 2022, and a look at his European expedition

Just a few months into his tenure as a Bronco, Wilson is already leading the league in one category.

news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' debates whether the Broncos' running back tandem is the league's best

"Every time they get the ball … they're punishing you and they're doing it with a smile," Will Selva said.

news

Mile High Morning: Remembering the trailblazing Bronco Marlin Briscoe

Briscoe, who died at the age of 76, was best known as the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL and as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Advertising