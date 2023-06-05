Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Bucky Brooks names Jerry Jeudy to All-Breakout Team

The Lead

Each year, a cast of deserving players earns Pro Bowl or All-Pro nods for the first time.

In 2022, cornerback Pat Surtain II joined those ranks, as he achieved both accolades in his second season.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks recently examined who could be next to take a leap, as he selected a series of potential breakout players from those who have not yet earned league honors.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made the list as one of three receivers as he looks to improve upon a near 1,000-yard season in 2022.

"The route-running specialist has a chance to emerge as the Broncos' featured pass catcher in Sean Payton's offense," Brooks wrote. "As a versatile playmaker with the potential to create mismatches from the slot or out wide, Jeudy gives Payton a versatile chess piece to deploy all over the chessboard. Given the creative play caller's success with Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks, Marques Colston and many others over the years, Jeudy could finish with 100-plus catches as Denver's No. 1 option."