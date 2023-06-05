Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Bucky Brooks names Jerry Jeudy to All-Breakout Team

Jun 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230604_Jeudy

The Lead

Each year, a cast of deserving players earns Pro Bowl or All-Pro nods for the first time.

In 2022, cornerback Pat Surtain II joined those ranks, as he achieved both accolades in his second season.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks recently examined who could be next to take a leap, as he selected a series of potential breakout players from those who have not yet earned league honors.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made the list as one of three receivers as he looks to improve upon a near 1,000-yard season in 2022.

"The route-running specialist has a chance to emerge as the Broncos' featured pass catcher in Sean Payton's offense," Brooks wrote. "As a versatile playmaker with the potential to create mismatches from the slot or out wide, Jeudy gives Payton a versatile chess piece to deploy all over the chessboard. Given the creative play caller's success with Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks, Marques Colston and many others over the years, Jeudy could finish with 100-plus catches as Denver's No. 1 option."

Jeudy posted career highs in 2022 with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins ESPN to discuss Broncos, Nuggets' NBA Finals run

Manning sat near Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton and visited with quarterback Russell Wilson, and he chatted briefly with Smith about the Broncos.

news

Mile High Morning: Jimmy Butler remembers late friend Demaryius Thomas ahead of NBA Finals

Butler and Thomas first connected in 2014 after the then-Bulls star read about the struggles Thomas went through during his childhood.

news

Mile High Morning: USA Today selects ILB Drew Sanders among potential value picks

The national media outlet selected 13 potential gems from Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Mile High Morning: Brandon Marshall believes Jerry Jeudy has 'everything it takes' to be a top-5 wide receiver

"I just know in football, you go through things," Jeudy said. "I just don't let it hold me down, because I know there's better days ahead."

news

Mile High Morning: Motivated by near misses at championship, Mike McGlinchey believes in Broncos' potential

"That's the only thing that matters," McGlinchey said Thursday. "We only play this game to win, to win a Super Bowl and to have that moment in our life that we can always look back [on]. No one can take that away from you."

news

Mile High Morning: The top storylines for Broncos OTAs

The first opportunity to see the new-look Broncos in action has arrived.

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons details involvement in March for Peace, previews Broncos OTAs

For the third consecutive year, Justin Simmons joined Broncos Boys & Girls Club members Naja'Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee for the annual March for Peace.

news

Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus ranks Pat Surtain II among top players under 25

Where does Pat Surtain II stack up against other young players in the NFL?

news

Mile High Morning: Vote Miles the Mascot into the Mascot Hall of Fame

You can help Miles the Mascot earn the highest honor in his field.

news

Mile High Morning: S JL Skinner, C Alex Forsyth share similar path toward finding positional fit

"It was kind of hard to find a position at first," Skinner said Saturday, "but once I found safety, I fell in love with it and I knew it was for me ever since then."

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN identifies the 100 best picks from 2023 NFL Draft

Advertising