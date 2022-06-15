Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Adam Rank predicting a division title for the Broncos in 2022

Jun 15, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220615_mhm

The Lead

NFL.com's Adam Rank has taken on a rather immense challenge by predicting all 272 games in the 2022 NFL season, and his 12-5 projection for the Broncos should make fans pretty excited.

The start is favorable for Denver, as Rank has the Broncos winning an emotional season opener in Russell Wilson's first game back in Seattle after his offseason trade. From there, the Broncos win two more games for a 3-0 start before taking their first loss. Even after that, Denver rebounds and by the time of the bye week, they're sitting pretty at 6-2.

Where it all gets really interesting is in December, which is a particularly difficult month on their schedule with games against the Ravens, Chiefs, Cardinals and Rams. Though he projects a loss to Baltimore, it's not all bad.

"I'm going to have them taking a loss there, but here's the thing: I'm going to have them beating the Kansas City Chiefs," Ranks said. "The first time they will have beaten the Chiefs since 2015. It's crazy."

All told, it would be a 12-5 record for the Broncos — and a division title.

"Here's the best-case scenario: Russell Wilson is 'The Man' and proves to be the missing piece for the Broncos this year," Rank said. "Obviously, the worst case would be that he doesn't play well. But obviously, I don't believe that: 12 and 5 for the Denver Broncos and winning the AFC West."

A quick glance at Rank's predictions for the rest of the AFC West shows a few other surprises, especially that the only team from the division that misses the postseason would be the Chiefs.

Below the Fold

Over on CBSSports.com, analyst Pete Prisco has created his list of the top 100 NFL players, and Russell Wilson is the lone Bronco to make the cut at No. 42.

"Wilson was traded this offseason to the Broncos, where he will inherit a nice group of pass [catchers] and an offensive-minded coach who will let him play free," Prisco wrote. "Wilson threw 25 touchdown passes and six picks in 14 games last season, but the offense was run-based, which hurt his numbers."

Perhaps in a year's time, we'll see several more players from Denver on the list.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Why Michael Ojemudia's offseason play has been eye-opening for his teammates

"He's been ballin'," Pat Surtain II said of Ojemudia.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson accepts honorary degree, gives commencement speech at Dartmouth

"We need someone to plant that seed, light that spark," Wilson said. "And my dad's way of lighting that spark was a simple three-word question."

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson lands at No. 7 on Chris Simms' quarterback ranking

"Big-time playmaker, still can scramble and make plays, has a big-time arm and still can really throw the deep ball about as good as anybody else in the sport," Simms said.

news

Mile High Morning: Melvin Gordon III excited for minicamp, continued work with former college teammate Russell Wilson

"I'm excited for the season," Gordon said. "It's a different feel around here, and I'm ready for it."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II makes list of top players guaranteed to 'level up' in 2022

"Surtain's ball skills -- he also had 14 pass breakups -- are special," Adam Schein wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: A first glimpse of Russell Wilson and the Broncos' secondary in Madden NFL 23

Denver's secondary also shows up during the trailer, with Pat Surtain II and Kareem Jackson highlighted in particular.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams picked by GMFB's Kyle Brandt as the player he wants to see make the biggest sophomore jump

"He's going to grind out the yards and he's going to truck people and he's going to have seismic activity in Denver," Kyle Brandt said.

news

Mile High Morning: How C.J. Anderson's time with the Broncos inspired him to become a coach

"It all started early in my career when I was in Denver, playing with a guy like Peyton," Anderson said.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offseason ranked best in the NFL by ESPN

"Wilson gives them a bona fide superstar at the most important position in sports," Bill Barnwell wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway fields question from Wayne Gretzky on 'NHL on TNT' pregame show

During his appearance on the show, Elway also discussed how his career is similar to Nathan MacKinnon's and his friendship with Avalanche GM Joe Sakic.

news

Mile High Morning: An early look at two rookies who could make an immediate impact

"[Greg] Dulcich has wide receiver skills on a tight end frame," The Denver Post's Sean Keeler wrote.

Advertising