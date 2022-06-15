Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Adam Rank predicting a division title for the Broncos in 2022

The Lead

NFL.com's Adam Rank has taken on a rather immense challenge by predicting all 272 games in the 2022 NFL season, and his 12-5 projection for the Broncos should make fans pretty excited.

The start is favorable for Denver, as Rank has the Broncos winning an emotional season opener in Russell Wilson's first game back in Seattle after his offseason trade. From there, the Broncos win two more games for a 3-0 start before taking their first loss. Even after that, Denver rebounds and by the time of the bye week, they're sitting pretty at 6-2.

Where it all gets really interesting is in December, which is a particularly difficult month on their schedule with games against the Ravens, Chiefs, Cardinals and Rams. Though he projects a loss to Baltimore, it's not all bad.

"I'm going to have them taking a loss there, but here's the thing: I'm going to have them beating the Kansas City Chiefs," Ranks said. "The first time they will have beaten the Chiefs since 2015. It's crazy."

All told, it would be a 12-5 record for the Broncos — and a division title.

"Here's the best-case scenario: Russell Wilson is 'The Man' and proves to be the missing piece for the Broncos this year," Rank said. "Obviously, the worst case would be that he doesn't play well. But obviously, I don't believe that: 12 and 5 for the Denver Broncos and winning the AFC West."