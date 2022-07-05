Mile High Morning: NFL.com projects two Broncos to make 2022 All-Rookie Team

The Lead

Just because the Broncos didn't have a first-round pick doesn't mean that their rookie class won't make a sizable impact.

In fact, NFL.com's Chad Reuter projects two of Denver's draft picks (tight end Greg Dulcich and wide receiver/return specialist Montrell Washington) to be the best at their respective positions among rookies in 2022.

"The Broncos have a talented collection of wide receivers for quarterback Russell Wilson to find downfield in Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy," Reuter wrote. "However, Dulcich has a chance to see a lot of snaps as either a starter or the running mate of Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end. The former Bruins star could become a safety valve and red-zone threat for Wilson. Remember when Jimmy Graham had 16 TDs in his final two seasons in Seattle (2016-17)?"

And while Washington isn't grouped among receivers, Reuter did pick him to be the top return specialist of the rookie class for how he could reinvigorate Denver's return game.