Mile High Morning: NFL.com identifies G Quinn Meinerz as Broncos' unsung hero

The Lead

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Pro Football Writers of America, Associated Press and NFL Players Association have honored players with various accolades.

During that stretch, 2024 Pro Bowlers Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. have all been recognized for their play.

On Wednesday, though, NFL.com identified one player from each AFC team "whose key contributions flew under the radar" in 2023. And for the Broncos, Kevin Patra tabbed a key piece in the interior of Denver's offensive line.

"Quinn Meinerz was a standout on the interior," Patra wrote. "Flashing power and an angry streak that he used to push defenders, Meinerz was one of the best run-blocking guards in the league in 2023."

Patra also called out Meinerz's play in the passing game, as he ranked fourth among right guards in pressure rate allowed.