Mile High Morning: NFL analysts assess Sean Payton's fit in Denver

As Sean Payton's tenure officially begins, we're still a long way off from seeing how the Broncos will look under his leadership.

Still, in trying to assess what his impact may be in Denver, several NFL analysts are bullish on the Broncos' outlook under Payton.

For Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, the decision to bring Payton aboard could not have been better, as he gave the Broncos an A-plus.

"The Broncos needed to swing for the fences with their next head coach to make the most of having Russell Wilson at quarterback," Iyer wrote. "They hit a grand slam by trading for and hiring Sean Payton. …

"Beyond his offensive influence tied to Wilson and creating a more balanced, explosive attack while eliminating more negative plays, Payton is a well-organized motivator. His effect on the whole team will be seen, down to having the right complementary defense and more dangerous special teams."

NFL.com's Judy Battista didn't assign grades to the hires, but she did express confidence in Payton's ability to reverse the franchise's fortunes.