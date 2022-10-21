Mile High Morning: Next Gen Stats ranks Pat Surtain II the league's No. 3 shutdown cornerback 

The Lead

As Pat Surtain II continues to lock down top-tier receivers, the league is taking notice.

In its ranking of the top 10 shutdown cornerbacks in the league, Next Gen Stats placed Surtain at No. 3 — only trailing the Eagles' James Bradberry and Darius Slay.

"The second-year cornerback out of Alabama has made waves this season, leading a stout Broncos defense that has kept the team competitive in spite of having the lowest scoring offense in the NFL," the Next Gen Stats Analytics Team wrote. "While the Broncos have been in zone coverage 77 percent of the time this season (tied for fifth-highest usage in the NFL), a majority of that has been Cover 3 (42 percent, third in the NFL). As a result, the outside corner has still been left on an island on a majority of his coverage snaps this season."

Surtain's success this season has not come easy, as he has covered several of the top wide receivers in the league through the first six games. In covering players like Davante Adams, Mike Williams and DK Metcalf for a high percentage of their routes, Next Gen Stats noted that Surtain significantly limited their production.

"Surtain has shadowed some of the top receivers in the NFL this season, aligning across from DK Metcalf, Mike Williams and Davante Adams for at least 65 percent of their routes in those three games," the Next Gen Stats Analytics Team wrote. "Surtain shut out Williams on three targets and held his own against Adams and Metcalf, holding each of them under 6 yards per target. The shutdown corner has completely erased any other WR who has dared to challenge him this season, allowing just 61 yards on 21 targets to receivers not named Adams and Metcalf."

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner also made the list at No. 10, and the Broncos' wide receivers will have to find a way to overcome the rookie's coverage on Sunday.