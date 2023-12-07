Mile High Morning: Mizel Institute to honor Hall of Famer Peyton Manning with 2024 Community Enrichment Award

The Lead

In the final season of his career in 2015, eventual Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning brought a Super Bowl back to Denver. In the years since, he's continued to bring positive and lasting change to the Denver and Colorado community.

The Mizel Institute announced that it will celebrate Manning's efforts in the community through its 2024 Mizel Institute Community Enrichment Award. Manning has uplifted education and wellness through his PeyBack foundation and has continued to maintain an active presence in the community after the culmination of his playing days.

"Peyton Manning's impact on our community extends far beyond his incredible football career," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a press release. "His commitment to improving the lives of others has left a lasting impact on Colorado, and I am thrilled to celebrate his accomplishments with the Mizel Institute Community Enrichment Award. Congratulations, Peyton, and thank you for your efforts to better our state."

Manning's award continues a storied lineage of those with Broncos ties who have received the honor. Former quarterback and general manager John Elway, former president/CEO Joe Ellis and longtime owner Pat Bowlen are among the past recipients of the award.

Manning will receive the honor in a ceremony on May 22, 2024, with funds from the event going directly to supporting the Mizel Institute's efforts to promote public safety and social justice.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said the honor reflects Manning's impact and contributions toward the Denver community and his stature as a difference-maker in the city.