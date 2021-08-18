Mile High Morning: Broncos' defense a top-10 unit, Miller makes NFL.com '30 best players over 30' list

The Lead

As the regular season nears, the Broncos' defense holds tremendous potential to be one of the league's best units.

NFL.com's Adam Schein may have the team only at No. 8 on his list of the top defenses ahead of the 2021 season, but even he knows the possibilities for the unit could put it closer to the top after the regular season begins.

"Don't sleep on Denver," Schein wrote. "The Broncos significantly upgraded the cornerback position for head coach Vic Fangio. After adding Kyle Fuller (who earned first-team All-Pro honors while playing under Fangio in Chicago) and Ronald Darby in free agency, Denver selected Patrick Surtain II with the No. 9 overall pick. I had Surtain as the best defensive player in this draft class. Add those three to a secondary that already includes top-notch nickel corner Bryce Callahan and the spectacular safety duo of Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, and Fangio's really cooking with gas. This could be the best defensive backfield in football.

"The scary thing is that I haven't even mentioned Von Miller and Bradley Chubb," Schein wrote﻿. "With better health luck, this could be the best pass-rushing duo in football."

Speaking of Miller, the 32-year-old pass rusher made another NFL.com ranking recently, as Ali Bhanpuri and Tom Blair unveiled their list of the "30 best players over 30" on Tuesday. It should come as no surprise that Miller made the cut.

Miller comes in at No. 15 on the NFL.com rankings. Miller made the list in 2020 as well, debuting at No. 9 before missing the remainder of the season with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1.

The Broncos star defensive leader, who has racked up countless awards and commendations through his 10-season NFL career, has eight Pro Bowl selections, a DROY award, a Super Bowl championship and a Super Bowl MVP award to his name, among others. Miller has produced double-digit sacks in seven seasons and has tallied 21 passes defended and two interceptions through his career.

Miller's previous accomplishments and unstoppable pass rush appear to have kept the veteran linebacker in the top half of the "30 best players over 30" list heading into the 2021 season. Miller, who will be ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season, will look to prove all of his doubters wrong and reclaim his spot atop the league's defensive juggernauts.