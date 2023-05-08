Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Miles the Mascot among nominees for Mascot Hall of Fame

May 08, 2023 at 09:00 AM
The Broncos could soon have a new Hall of Famer.

A new Mascot Hall of Famer, that is.

Miles the Mascot is among the 18 nominees for this year's Mascot Hall of Fame class.

Fans will be able to vote for Miles beginning on Sunday, May 14.

Miles is among six NFL mascots who are nominees for this year's class.

In addition to the fan voting portion, members of the Mascot Hall of Fame and executive committee members are also eligible to vote. The votes for each constituency are weighted differently.

Any mascot that receives at least 60 percent of the vote from all ballots cast will be elected into the Mascot Hall of Fame. If no mascot reaches the 60 percent threshold, the top two scoring mascots will be elected.

According to the Mascot Hall of Fame's website, a vote should consider the mascot's impact on the community, its performances and its design.

If elected, Miles would join the Colts' Blue and the Chiefs' K.C. Wolf in the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Which rookies will make the biggest impact in 2023? The Athletic identified one player for each team.

