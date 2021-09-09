Mile High Morning: Marlin Briscoe says Bridgewater's ability to overcome adversity will set him up for success with the Broncos

The Lead

In the five months since joining the Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater has not only been an impactful passer, but also an impactful leader.

Bridgewater has had to overcome the odds time and time again in his life and in his career, including the devastating knee injury he suffered in 2016 that nearly cost him his future in the NFL along with his ability to walk.

Those challenges are part of what made Bridgewater who he is: calm, confident and composed in the pocket, a leader with the respect of his teammates, and a steady, reliable signal-caller.

When Bridgewater takes the field on Sunday in New York, he'll be that same person leading the offense, and he'll do so as the first Black quarterback to start a season opener for the Broncos. Marlin Briscoe — the former Broncos quarterback who helped pave the way as the first Black quarterback to start an NFL game in the Super Bowl era — told The Denver Post's Sean Keeler that he likes what he's seen from Bridgewater so far as a passer and as a person.

"He's a very interesting kid," Briscoe said of Bridgewater. "From what I have seen of his play, (he) doesn't seem to get rattled. He has the temperament (to) block out any negativity that happens to him and go on to the next play. There's always the next play."

In his trailblazing role, Briscoe spent much of his career working to earn the approval of fans, teammates and coaches and had to keep a similar mindset.

"As such, he had to play well enough to win over the masses," Keeler wrote. "Fans. Teammates. Coaches. Front offices. Briscoe had to scrap for his chance, lighting a path for successors such as James Harris, Doug Williams, Warren Moon, Randall Cunningham — icons through the generations to come."

Briscoe, who had to overcome countless obstacles in his own career, sees Bridgewater's ability to handle adversity as his greatest strength — one that will translate to success on the field.