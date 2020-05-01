Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Looking back on the reaction to the Broncos' selection of Von Miller in 2011

May 01, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

200501_mhm

The Lead

In honor of our weekly national holiday known as Throwback Thursday, a nostalgic Von Miller shared a photo from his rookie experience at the 2011 NFL Rookie Premiere.

As we continue to think about draft grades and all that stuff less than a week after the 2020 NFL Draft, it got me thinking: I wonder what the reaction was like after Miller was drafted by the Broncos in 2011.

I found this article from the day Miller was drafted, "Von Miller: Shades of Derrick Thomas?" from Bill Williamson at ESPN to be particularly interesting in hindsight.

"[John] Elway told ESPN's Ed Werder Wednesday that Miller was the most dynamic pass-rusher in a class full of outstanding pass-rushers," Williamson wrote. "Denver was also mesmerized by Miller's athleticism. Denver general manager Brian Xanders told Werder that the team did a computer analysis of Miller's athletic measurables compared to the 64 current starting wide receivers and cornerbacks, and Miller rated out above average athletically."

That comparison became even easier to make when Miller selected 58 as his number, as Williamson reported two days after Miller was drafted. Elway — the former Derrick Thomas adversary — said, "I told him not to walk behind me."

Sports Illustrated's Kerry J. Byrne wrote, "The Broncos gave up more points than any team in the NFL last year and capitalized on that in way the Cowboys should have: Aggressively grabbing defenders. It started with No. 2 pick, Von Miller, a pass-rush specialist OLB. It was a perfect needs-based selection[.]"

There were, of course, some that disagreed with that assessment, particularly because they were skeptical of Miller's fit in a 4-3 defense. But the draft makes fools of us all at some point, so I won't put a spotlight on them here.

Instead, we'll focus on the positives. After all, they were right.

Below the Fold

I hope this draft grade from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson proves to be just as prescient. He ranked the Broncos' 2020 draft class as the league's third best and gave it an A rating, writing that Elway is "setting up Denver's offense to go toe-to-toe with all that Chiefs firepower."

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. picked Broncos fifth-round pick Justin Strnad as a candidate to contribute immediately as a rookie. "He is very instinctive, always around the ball, and he has some coverage skills, even if he isn't an elite athlete," he wrote.

My favorite anecdote that might have flown under the radar a little during the draft was one from sixth-round pick Netane Muti. "During his high school days at Leilehua, Netane Muti was always active under the bright Friday night lights. It just wasn't as a football player at first," Christian Shimabuku of KHON2 wrote.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson lands at No. 7 on Chris Simms' quarterback ranking

"Big-time playmaker, still can scramble and make plays, has a big-time arm and still can really throw the deep ball about as good as anybody else in the sport," Simms said.

news

Mile High Morning: Melvin Gordon III excited for minicamp, continued work with former college teammate Russell Wilson

"I'm excited for the season," Gordon said. "It's a different feel around here, and I'm ready for it."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II makes list of top players guaranteed to 'level up' in 2022

"Surtain's ball skills -- he also had 14 pass breakups -- are special," Adam Schein wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: A first glimpse of Russell Wilson and the Broncos' secondary in Madden NFL 23

Denver's secondary also shows up during the trailer, with Pat Surtain II and Kareem Jackson highlighted in particular.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams picked by GMFB's Kyle Brandt as the player he wants to see make the biggest sophomore jump

"He's going to grind out the yards and he's going to truck people and he's going to have seismic activity in Denver," Kyle Brandt said.

news

Mile High Morning: How C.J. Anderson's time with the Broncos inspired him to become a coach

"It all started early in my career when I was in Denver, playing with a guy like Peyton," Anderson said.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offseason ranked best in the NFL by ESPN

"Wilson gives them a bona fide superstar at the most important position in sports," Bill Barnwell wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway fields question from Wayne Gretzky on 'NHL on TNT' pregame show

During his appearance on the show, Elway also discussed how his career is similar to Nathan MacKinnon's and his friendship with Avalanche GM Joe Sakic.

news

Mile High Morning: An early look at two rookies who could make an immediate impact

"[Greg] Dulcich has wide receiver skills on a tight end frame," The Denver Post's Sean Keeler wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Ejiro Evero, Kelly Kleine share their thoughts on participating in NFL's inaugural Accelerator program

"It was very eye-opening," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero told The Denver Post.

news

Mile High Morning: Why the Broncos look 'like a roster ready to compete for a title'

"Russell Wilson has never been surrounded by this much skill-position talent," NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal wrote. "Few quarterbacks have!"

news

Mile High Morning: Why NFL.com thinks fans should jump on the Javonte Williams bandwagon

"If defenders solely focus on Wilson, it will be to their detriment," Adam Schein wrote.

Advertising