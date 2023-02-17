Mile High Morning: Looking back at Random Acts of Kindness Week

The Lead

Make kindness the norm.

Throughout their participation in this year's Random Acts of Kindness Week, that's been the message the Broncos have looked to share.

Over the course of several days, the Broncos did their part to help infuse more kindness into the world.

On Monday, Miles the Mascot and Denver Broncos Cheerleaders were among the team's representatives who visited Jewell Elementary to present elementary school cafeteria workers with a small gift and help serve lunch to students. They also partnered with Playworks to host games during recess.

The next morning, Miles and Denver Broncos Cheerleaders were up early to deliver King Soopers donuts to Denver Public Schools Transportation Service Offices and ride with students on their way to school. Bus drivers also received Broncos beanies as a giveaway item.

On Wednesday, the Broncos surprised child life specialists at Children's Hospital Colorado with a catered lunch from a local restaurant and cards made by the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club.

The team then delivered coffee gift cards to the Denver Children's Advocacy Center's youth mental health specialists on Thursday.

The opportunity to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week, though, is not over. Denver previously proposed several ideas for fans to participate in, and there are two days left on the slate.

On Friday, the Broncos suggest sending a small token of thanks to a caregiver, whether it's a daycare worker, nanny, family member or friend. And on Saturday, it's a great opportunity to reach out to a mentor to offer thanks for the role they've provided.