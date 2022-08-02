Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Lloyd Cushenberry III won't back down in competition for starting center job 

Aug 02, 2022 at 09:10 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220802_MHM

The Lead

With Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as his sports idols, it's no surprise that Lloyd Cushenberry III is resilient as he fights to keep the role of starting center.

In a conversation with the Denver Post's Sean Keeler, the third-year center does not let the social media talk phase him.

"I don't usually pay attention to any social media," Cushenberry told Keeler. "I've just got to have the mindset that I'm the guy, moving forward."

Cushenberry, who started 16 games last season, said he believes that Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett's zone-blocking scheme will play well to his strengths as a player who can move well and run in space.

He has confidence in himself, but Cushenberry has also earned the confidence and respect of his teammates and coaches. Left guard Dalton Risner praised Cushenberry's work ethic and connection with Russell Wilson.

"I think he's done a great job so far [coming] off the ball," Risner said in Monday's press conference. "The dude's fast. [But] I think his greatest quality is his mind. The dude knows the playbook. He knows different fronts. He can lead us up there. As our center, [he] can tell us where we're going. He communicates with Russell, he's got that relationship. So Cush has done an extremely good job, man."

While the race for the starting center job may continue, Cushenberry has been holding down the spot so far in training camp. As the bonafide Kahoot! champion during team quizzes on the playbook, Cushenberry is used to winning. He has no plans to stop now.

Below the Fold

Hackett also discussed his confidence in Cushenberry after practice on Monday, highlighting the center's football IQ and leadership on the field.

"It's funny because, for a center, [Cushenberry] is so quiet and he doesn't talk much," Hackett said. "Then when he's out there, his control and command of the offense has been really good."

Hackett continued: "He's an unbelievably smart player and his physicality is pretty impressive, too. He's probably having one of the hardest battles out on this field going against Mike [Purcell], going against D.J. [Jones], Dre'Mont [Jones]. … He is tested non-stop."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton details All-Pro aspirations for 2022 season

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton isn't just looking to make the Pro Bowl this year — he has his sights set even higher.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway named to Denver sports Mount Rushmore by Sporting News

Sporting News selected four of the Mile High City's most legendary athletes to be part of the Denver sports Mount Rushmore.

news

Mile High Morning: Identifying the Broncos' secret superstar

PFF's Sam Monson selected a player from each NFL team who may not get much recognition, but is vital to their team's success.

news

Mile High Morning: When will the Broncos' offensive line take shape?

After the Broncos placed offensive lineman Billy Turner on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday, questions remain about how the offensive line will shape up.

news

Mile High Morning: Three questions the Broncos need to answer before the 2022 season

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr discusses whether Russell Wilson can bring the Broncos to the Super Bowl, who will start at tight end and how the pass rush will shape up.

news

Mile High Morning: Which position group is the strongest for the Broncos?

ESPN's Football Outsiders determined the best position group for each NFL team.

news

Mile High Morning: How do Broncos offensive playmakers stack up against the rest of the league?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranks the group of rushers and receivers for each NFL team.

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons revealed as Madden 23's fifth-ranked safety and more notes from Wednesday ratings unveil

Simmons' 91 overall places him as the fifth-best safety and No. 2 among free safeties.

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton leads Broncos receivers in Madden 23 ratings

The full Madden ratings will be released later this week, including running backs, quarterbacks and full teams.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams named 'make-or-break' fantasy player for 2022

"Williams had the look of a true, three-down difference maker as a rookie, and the Broncos offense is poised to take off like a rocket ship with Russell Wilson coming in as QB," wrote Chris Towers.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos move into top 10 on PFF's offseason power rankings

"Denver catapulted itself into the contenders by trading for Russell Wilson," Sam Monson wrote.

Advertising