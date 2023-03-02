Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Lions HC Dan Campbell believes in HC Sean Payton's ability to turn Broncos around

Mar 02, 2023
Aric DiLalla

For five seasons, Dan Campbell worked closely with Sean Payton.

Before Payton joined the Broncos and Campbell took over the Lions, Payton guided the Saints for 15 seasons. For a third of that time, Campbell served as the Saints' assistant head coach and tight ends coach.

Campbell departed for Detroit in 2021, and he's spoken previously about how he planned to rely on Payton for advice as he made their transition to the head chair.

And while Campbell wasn't sure when Payton would return to the NFL, he said Wednesday at the Combine that it didn't surprise him that Payton was back in action.

"I felt like he just needed a breather," Campbell said. "He needed a change of scenery. I had a feeling he would be back.

"I would say this: He looks rejuvenated. He definitely looks rejuvenated. If anybody can get that thing turned around out there, it's him."

Soon, Campbell will coach against Payton as his peer. The Broncos are scheduled to travel to Detroit in 2023.

Payton isn't the only Broncos coach that Campbell has worked alongside.

New Broncos Pass Game Coordinator John Morton spent the 2022 season in Detroit as a senior offensive assistant.

"What John Morton did for us on offense this year was pivotal and it was behind the scenes," Campbell said, "and I'm not sure everybody understands just how important he was for us."

The Lions finished seventh in passing offense in 2022.

