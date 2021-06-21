Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Kendall Hinton picked as Broncos' offseason surprise player to know by ESPN

Jun 21, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

During the weeks of offseason workouts, OTAs and minicamp practices, all eyes have been on the two quarterbacks duking it out for the starting role, but the surprise player to know from the offseason may be one of the wideouts they've been targeting.

With ESPN NFL Nation reporters tasked with coming up with one surprise player to know from minicamps around the league, Denver's Jeff Legwold identified Kendall Hinton for the honor — perhaps an easy decision considering Head Coach Vic Fangio said as much toward the end of the practices.

"The last time most saw Hinton, he was the guy saddled with the most unenviable of tasks when he lined up at quarterback, on 24 hours' notice, for much of the Broncos' 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints," Legwold wrote. "But when coach Vic Fangio was asked this past week if there was a player who had stood out in offseason workouts, it was Hinton. There is no question Hinton, a former Wake Forest quarterback/wide receiver, still faces enormous odds in a crowded depth chart at receiver, but he has shown plenty of improvement this spring."

Hinton, who is "in the hunt for one of those spots" as Fangio said, has proved reliable for the team's quarterbacks.

"[He's] super aggressive to the ball," Drew Lock said on June 15. "You feel like you can throw him a ball one-on-one, and he's going to go get it. Runs super defined routes—and from receiver, to kind of on the team, to quarterback, to receiver, I mean, he's definitely shown that he is here to work, and he really cares about the game of football."

For many years, Broncos diehard fan Bruce Walthour was the "glue" for his family. After Walthour passed away unexpectedly earlier this year, his family was preparing for their first Father's Day without him when UCHealth surprised them with a signed Courtland Sutton jersey and a personal video message, as KDVR’s Nicole Fierro reports. "I wore one of his jerseys every single day up there just to show him I was honoring him," Walthour's widow said. "This is overwhelming knowing people who didn't know him show much love for him and his Broncos."

