Mile High Morning: Kareem Jackson gives insight into his game-day fashion 

On the field, Kareem Jackson is a veteran safety, helping lead the Broncos' defense to dominance through the start of the season. Off the field, he's a style icon.

Recently, Jackson visited with303 Magazine for a photoshoot and an interview with Lauren Lippert to discuss sneakers, suits and his clothing lines. For the photoshoot, Lippert noted that Jackson brought with him several pairs of shoes for the photos, including green Nike Dunks decked out with Swarovski crystals and Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s from his personal sneaker collection.

"Sneakers were always something that I was into," Jackson told Lippert. "I think that kind of also came from me being an athlete because I kind of carried that over into playing sports as a kid."

Often spotted in luxurious suits as he arrives to games, Jackson works with a team based out of New York to plan his looks for the season. Lippert explained that, when creating a custom outfit, Jackson first chooses a color scheme and then selects a fabric, which is dependent on the time of year.

"For me, it's all about how I'm feeling or where I'm going in that particular moment," Jackson told Lippert. "On a day where we travel, I look forward to going into my closet and pulling out a nice suit."

Jackson has started two clothing lines — a high-end streetwear brand called Fly Guy, which is currently paused during the football season, and a loungewear line called ThriftStore Jack that specializes in hoodies. Lippert noted that Jackson hopes to expand ThriftStore Jack to include matching sweatpants and more.