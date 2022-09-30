Mile High Morning: Kareem Jackson gives insight into his game-day fashion 

The Lead
On the field, Kareem Jackson is a veteran safety, helping lead the Broncos' defense to dominance through the start of the season. Off the field, he's a style icon.
Recently, Jackson visited with303 Magazine for a photoshoot and an interview with Lauren Lippert to discuss sneakers, suits and his clothing lines. For the photoshoot, Lippert noted that Jackson brought with him several pairs of shoes for the photos, including green Nike Dunks decked out with Swarovski crystals and Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s from his personal sneaker collection.
"Sneakers were always something that I was into," Jackson told Lippert. "I think that kind of also came from me being an athlete because I kind of carried that over into playing sports as a kid."
Often spotted in luxurious suits as he arrives to games, Jackson works with a team based out of New York to plan his looks for the season. Lippert explained that, when creating a custom outfit, Jackson first chooses a color scheme and then selects a fabric, which is dependent on the time of year.
"For me, it's all about how I'm feeling or where I'm going in that particular moment," Jackson told Lippert. "On a day where we travel, I look forward to going into my closet and pulling out a nice suit."
Jackson has started two clothing lines — a high-end streetwear brand called Fly Guy, which is currently paused during the football season, and a loungewear line called ThriftStore Jack that specializes in hoodies. Lippert noted that Jackson hopes to expand ThriftStore Jack to include matching sweatpants and more.
"It's so time-consuming to do clothing lines and I don't have the time to dedicate to it in order to make it successful so it's just something that I'm doing for fun right now," Jackson told Lippert.
Below the Fold
This will be the week that Russell Wilson gets going in fantasy football, according to NFL.com’s Michelle Magdziuk. With the Raiders' defense struggling in the red zone, Magdziuk predicts that Wilson vs. the Raiders will be the best fantasy quarterback matchup of the week.
"Wilson is averaging just 12.6 fantasy points per game and has yet to score 20+ fantasy points in a game this season," Magdziuk wrote. "Things should get easier this week when he faces the Raiders. The Raiders allowed both Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray to score over 23 fantasy points, and even Ryan Tannehill had 18.8 fantasy points in Week 3 against them. The Broncos have struggled to get into the end zone, but the Raiders have the third-worst red zone defense in the NFL this season. This should be the week that Wilson and the Broncos offense start clicking."