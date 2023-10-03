Mile High Morning: K Wil Lutz earns game ball after game-winning 51-yard field goal against Bears

The Lead

After drilling a game-winning 51-yard field goal against the Chicago Bears to give the Broncos their first win of 2023, kicker Wil Lutz assigned credit to anyone but himself.

Lutz highlighted the offensive and defensive turnarounds in the second half as the major reasons for the victory. Denver trailed 28-7 in the third quarter, but it scored 24 unanswered points to steal a win on the road.

"That felt good," Lutz said after the game. "Hats off to [the] offense [and] defense, the second half was incredible. It's very easy to kind of lay down at that point of the game … and then obviously to cap it off with an interception to go the other way, it's a great way to win."

Lutz' clutch play delivered on the promise he brought when the Broncos traded for him in August, and the former Pro Bowl kicker earned one of the Broncos' game balls for the week. Though his season started out on a shaky note with a missed field goal and extra point against Las Vegas, Lutz has been perfect since, culminating in his game-winner to finish off Denver's comeback victory.

Lutz said he appreciated the opportunity to be trusted in such a crucial late-game situation and gave credit to long snapper Mitchell Fraboni and holder Riley Dixon for their flawless execution on the field goal.

"It's kind of all a blur," Lutz said. "Great snap, great hold by Mitch and Riley. It felt good. That's why this staff brought me here, and I'm just happy to get another opportunity and help this team win."

Lutz looked to the entirety of the team in praising Denver's resilience and determination on Sunday.