Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons revealed as Madden 23's fifth-ranked safety and more notes from Wednesday ratings unveil

Jul 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
by Ben Swanson & Ellie Kinney
220721_mhm

The Lead

The daily rollout of Madden 23's player ratings continued Wednesday, as EA Sports unveiled how they graded safeties and running backs ahead of the 2022 season, and star safety Justin Simmons graded out very well.

The seventh-year player received a 91-overall rating, which makes him the top-graded Bronco so far. His score is buoyed by ratings of 91, 95, 92, 96 and 93 in acceleration, agility, awareness, jumping and play recognition, respectively. Simmons' 91 overall places him as the fifth-best safety and No. 2 among free safeties.

His partner in the defensive backfield, Kareem Jackson, also graded out well with an 81-overall rating. So far, he has the nod as the hardest-hitting Bronco with an 89 hit-power rating.

On the other side of the ball, Denver's running back tandem of Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams received overall ratings of 83 and 82, respectively. Gordon got 90-plus ratings in speed (91), ball-carrier vision (90) and juke move (90), while Williams did so in acceleration (91), carrying (92), break tackle (94) and injury (90). Gordon's juke move rating tied for ninth-best, and Williams' break-tackle rating was third.

The ratings reveals continue Thursday with cornerbacks and defensive linemen.

Below the Fold

A productive preseason will be crucial for Jerry Jeudy, CBS Sports' Josh Edwards writes, as he selected the third-year receiver as one of eight players in the league who would benefit the most from a strong training camp.

"Jeudy had a statistically pleasing season in 2020 despite some drops along the way," Edwards wrote. "The most recent campaign was a bit of a setback as he missed six games. Most assume that an upgrade at quarterback will benefit the Alabama product, but he has to live up to his end of the bargain as well."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton leads Broncos receivers in Madden 23 ratings

The full Madden ratings will be released later this week, including running backs, quarterbacks and full teams.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams named 'make-or-break' fantasy player for 2022

"Williams had the look of a true, three-down difference maker as a rookie, and the Broncos offense is poised to take off like a rocket ship with Russell Wilson coming in as QB," wrote Chris Towers.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos move into top 10 on PFF's offseason power rankings

"Denver catapulted itself into the contenders by trading for Russell Wilson," Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Why the Broncos' run game could help Russell Wilson have a career year

The Athletic's Nick Kosmider dives into the numbers to look at why Wilson needs an efficient rushing attack to help him play at his best.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's 'State of the Roster' breaks down Broncos' big stars and big questions

"Giving up multiple first-round picks and established players for someone like Russell Wilson is a championship move," Adam Rank writes.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams earns high praise in top-10 RB ranking from ESPN

"You can't get him on the ground, can't tackle him," an NFL personnel official told ESPN. "That kid is really good."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Russell Wilson make ESPN's top-10 position rankings

An NFL personnel evaluator said Surtain is a "unicorn in the sense that he's supremely talented, has great football IQ and works hard."

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons picked as NFL's top safety in 2022 by ESPN panel of executives, coaches and players

"He's got the ideal range and size to handle everything," a scout for an AFC team told ESPN.

news

Mile High Morning: The quotes that help make the Hall of Fame cases for Gradishar, Reeves and Shanahan

Each of the three have a great case, and over the years, many of the game's great players, coaches and reporters have said why.

news

Mile High Morning: Which Broncos team is the best in franchise history?

Denver has plenty of great teams to choose from, but one stands out from the rest.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos defense has 'a chance to be special,' Bradley Chubb says

Chubb also told Denver7's Troy Renck that he feels ready for a rebound season: "The dam has to break at some point."

Advertising