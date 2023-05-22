Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons details involvement in March for Peace, previews Broncos OTAs

May 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM
The Lead

For the third consecutive year, Justin Simmons joined Broncos Boys & Girls Club members Naja'Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee for the annual March for Peace.

Simmons, West and Ellerbee were among approximately 400 people who took part in the march, which was held on Saturday. Broncos President Damani Leech, Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker and other staff members also attended the event.

"It's the most rewarding thing about giving back, pouring into Nashara, pouring into 'Ray'Ray' and seeing them accomplish their dreams and their goals and to elevate those each and every year," Simmons told the Denver Post. "Each year they've done this event, it's just grown, subtly, little details that they pick up on and expand on. ... They're on top of everything and I just kind of help and show up and make sure I'm supporting them."

The march came ahead of the start of the Broncos' organized team activities, which are set to begin on Tuesday, May 23, according to the NFL's calendar.

The beginning of OTAs marks another chapter in the Broncos' offseason program, and it will allow Denver's offense and defense to compete against one another.

Simmons, who is entering his eighth season, and his teammates will soon take the field under the guidance of new Head Coach Sean Payton.

"Sean's been great," Simmons said Saturday. "Honestly, for him, he's been there and done it and he's very confident in what he can do and how he's done it in the past. So when you have that type of confidence and you can tell that what you do works, people just follow that lead. There hasn't been that much that we've done yet — we're getting ready to start practice and all that good stuff — but I'm just excited for the season."

Simmons will also reunite on the field with Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph, who returns after coaching Simmons in 2017 and 2018.

The veteran safety, though, knows there's plenty of more work to be done ahead of the season.

"All business," Simmons said. "We'll put what we've been doing in the dark, that will come out in the light during the season."

Below the Fold

What's the one Broncos game that you just can't miss this fall? The Athletic selected a must-watch game for each team, and Denver's Week 7 matchup with the Chiefs earned the honor.

