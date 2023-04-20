Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: John Elway unanimous choice in re-draft of 1983 Hall of Fame quarterbacks

Apr 20, 2023 at 09:37 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230420_Elway

The Lead

The 2023 NFL Draft is set up to be one of the richest quarterback drafts in recent history, as experts have speculated that quarterbacks could be taken with each of the first four selections in this year's draft.

Even if that does come to fruition next week, the class will have big shoes to fill when compared to the top quarterback classes in the history of the league.

Perhaps no class is more revered than the one from 1983, when Hall of Famers John Elway, Dan Marino and Jim Kelly were three of the six quarterbacks who were selected in the first round.

As we approach the 40th anniversary of that draft, Talk of Fame's Clark Judge polled several current and former Hall of Fame voters to see which of the three players they would take with the first-overall pick in a hypothetical re-draft.

And Elway, a two-time Super Bowl champion, did more than enough in his career to hold on to the top spot.

"Forget 198[3]," former Hall of Fame voter Nick Canepa said. "Throw every quarterback who's ever played in one draft pool, and I'd pull out Elway first. If scouts asked the Great Architect to draw up the perfect quarterback, it would be him. Nothing was lacking. Size. Brains. Arm. Feel. Anticipation. Clutch."

Added Ron Borges: "The choice is easy. Quarterbacks, like coaches, are judged by their jewelry, and John Elway has the rings."

In all, Elway was the unanimous choice among the panel of voters.

For more, click here to read the full story.

Below the Fold

As the Broncos look to improve in 2023, KUSA’s Mike Klis writes that an area that may see the most improvement is the special teams unit.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons, Montrell Washington join in as RISE program continues in third year at the Broncos Boys & Girls Club

"I think what's most important with these sessions is having a platform and opportunity for those kids to talk about real-world life issues and be heard on those from adults and even their peers," Simmons says.

news

Mile High Morning: Terrell Davis looks to bring Mile High Salute back to Mexico City on Broncos' draft tour

Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer will be among a Broncos contingent that is set to travel to Mexico City and Monterrey for the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced Monday.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL scouts rank John Elway among the four best-ever prospects

"He was the blueprint," a current GM told ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at Pat Surtain II's top plays for the Broncos

To celebrate Pat Surtain II's birthday, let's look back at some of his top moments in the NFL.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's two ideal prospects for the Broncos' third-round picks

"[Jakorian] Bennett would contribute immediately for Denver because of his 4.3 speed and tenacity knocking away passes," Chad Reuter wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning nominated for Sports Emmy

Manning was nominated for a Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst category, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.

news

Mile High Morning: The 33rd Team picks Chris Harris Jr. as best undrafted player in Broncos history

Harris, who made the team in 2011 despite the challenges of a lockout, earned four Pro Bowl nods during his nine seasons in Denver and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016.

news

Mile High Morning: HC Sean Payton shares his message for Broncos ahead of voluntary offseason program

"It's probably going to be, I don't want to say no nonsense, but here are the things that are going to help us win," Payton said. "That's kind of where we're at a little bit. This offseason for us needs to be difficult."

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Mina Kimes, The Athletic's Nate Tice evaluate the Broncos' biggest needs ahead of the draft

"They're sitting in a decent spot," Tice said.

news

Mile High Morning: Tim Patrick details his path to the NFL and more on Steve Smith Sr.'s 'Cut To It' podcast

"You're a fantastic athlete, you know your P's and Q's, you are watching film to the best of your ability, and it's working," Smith said.

news

Mile High Morning: 'Thursday Night Football,' jersey-number regulations among top changes from NFL Annual Meeting

NFL owners approved a proposal that would allow teams to play two short-week "Thursday Night Football" games in a season.

Advertising