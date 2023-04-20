Mile High Morning: John Elway unanimous choice in re-draft of 1983 Hall of Fame quarterbacks

The Lead

The 2023 NFL Draft is set up to be one of the richest quarterback drafts in recent history, as experts have speculated that quarterbacks could be taken with each of the first four selections in this year's draft.

Even if that does come to fruition next week, the class will have big shoes to fill when compared to the top quarterback classes in the history of the league.

Perhaps no class is more revered than the one from 1983, when Hall of Famers John Elway, Dan Marino and Jim Kelly were three of the six quarterbacks who were selected in the first round.

As we approach the 40th anniversary of that draft, Talk of Fame's Clark Judge polled several current and former Hall of Fame voters to see which of the three players they would take with the first-overall pick in a hypothetical re-draft.

And Elway, a two-time Super Bowl champion, did more than enough in his career to hold on to the top spot.

"Forget 198[3]," former Hall of Fame voter Nick Canepa said. "Throw every quarterback who's ever played in one draft pool, and I'd pull out Elway first. If scouts asked the Great Architect to draw up the perfect quarterback, it would be him. Nothing was lacking. Size. Brains. Arm. Feel. Anticipation. Clutch."

Added Ron Borges: "The choice is easy. Quarterbacks, like coaches, are judged by their jewelry, and John Elway has the rings."

In all, Elway was the unanimous choice among the panel of voters.