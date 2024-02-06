Mile High Morning: John Elway shares keys to becoming back-to-back champion

The Lead

Most Broncos fans surely hope the 49ers find a way to knock off the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII and keep Kansas City out of an exclusive club.

Only seven teams in NFL history have won back-to-back Super Bowls, and only the New England Patriots have accomplished the feat more recently than the Broncos.

Appearing on "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" on Sirius XM, John Elway spoke to the difficulty of being one of two teams in the last 25 years to win back-to-back championships.

"When you're defending champs, you're on top of the pedestal," Elway said. "So any time you play an opposing team, you always get their best. They're not sleeping on you, 'cause they know they have to play well to beat the defending champion. So I think that's number one. I think, number two is keeping the right mindset that you want to win it again."

After an upset win over the Packers for the franchise's first Super Bowl title, Denver rolled to its second championship. The Broncos posted a 14-2 record and won their three playoff games by an average of 21 points per game.

"The second year that we won, my last year, we really felt like we were the best team in the league," Elway said. "And that if we played like we were capable of, then we could beat everybody and win a world championship again."

Elway capped his career with Super Bowl XXXIII MVP honors as he recorded two touchdowns and more than 300 passing yards in a 34-19 win over the Falcons.