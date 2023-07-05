Mile High Morning: John Elway, Peyton Manning named greatest players to ever wear their respective numbers

The Lead

There are numbers in the Broncos history that are synonymous with some of the team's all-time great players.

But how do some of the great Broncos who wore those numbers compare to all players in the history of the league?

The Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently put together a list of the best player to wear each number, and he named five Broncos as the best players in history to wear their respective numbers.

John Elway and Peyton Manning were clearcut choices as the best to ever wear No. 7 and No. 18, respectively. Terrell Davis (No. 30), Randy Gradishar (No. 53) and DeMarcus Ware (No. 94) also made Farrar's list.

In addition to those five players, 23 other former Broncos also made the list as honorable mentions. Ring of Famers Champ Bailey (No. 24), Haven Moses (No. 25), Billy Thompson (No. 36), Floyd Little (No. 44), John Lynch (No. 47), Dennis Smith (No. 49), Gary Zimmerman (No. 65), Tom Nalen (No. 66), Rod Smith (No. 80) and Shannon Sharpe (No. 84) were all among the honorable mention selections.