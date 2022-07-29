Mile High Morning: John Elway named to Denver sports Mount Rushmore by Sporting News

The Lead

Mount Rushmore, one of the nation's most iconic monuments, depicts four legendary leaders in U.S. history. Now, Sporting News is bringing the concept to cities around the country that are host to legendary sports figures.

Sporting News’ Rushmore project "named four pro athletes from the 13 cities that have had at least four of the following five leagues represented for at least 20 years – NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA." The analysts considered the resumes of individual athletes, team success and the player's legacy within their city.

John Elway was one of the four Denver sports stars selected, along with the Avalanche's Joe Sakic, the Nuggets' Nikola Jokić and the Rockies' Todd Helton.

"Elway played 16 seasons with the Broncos," Sporting News writer Ryan Fagan wrote. "He basically willed rag-tag Broncos teams to Super Bowl appearances in 1986, 1987 and 1989, then guided much better squads to Super Bowl titles in 1997 and 1998. At 37 years old, his helicopter run — sacrificing his body for a third-quarter first down — was the signature moment of the 1997 Super Bowl against Green Bay. At 38 years old, in the last game he'd ever play, he was named the Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 336 yards in the win against the Falcons."

All four selections are icons in Denver's history, and Elway is no exception. Widely considered the greatest Bronco to ever take the field, Elway cemented the Broncos as one of the most successful NFL franchises in history.