Mile High Morning: John Elway headlines Broncos selected to inaugural California High School Hall of Fame class

Aug 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

The Lead

The Golden State consistently produces many of the nation's top athletes — including some legends who have taken their talents to Denver.

John Elway is among multiple Broncos to be chosen for California's inaugural High School Hall of Fame class, NFL.com's Grant Gordon reported. California has been home to top-tier high school football for around a century, and it has helped many current and future NFL Hall of Famers get their start.

"There has been an abundance of California prep stars who have gone on to celebrated NFL careers and many of them were recognized Monday when the 100-player inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame was announced at the Rose Bowl by the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation," Gordon wrote.

Elway attended Granada Hills Charter High School in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles. A star in both baseball and football at Granada Hills, Elway threw for 5,711 yards and 49 touchdowns in his high school career, leading the football team to a league championship and state semifinals.

The 100-player class also includes Hall of Famers and Broncos Ring of Famers Gary Zimmerman and John Lynch, Ring of Famer Dennis Smith and D.J. Williams.

"The class of 100 players is emblematic of the Rose Bowl Stadium's 100th year," Gordon wrote. "In the future, classes will be enshrined every other year and of a smaller size."

Pat Surtain II has been picked as a breakout candidate for 2022 in the category of 'Pro-Bowler to Superstar' by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. While Surtain was a first alternate for the 2022 Pro Bowl, Barnwell noted that the cornerback was of Pro-Bowl caliber in his first year and will continue to rise to stardom.

"Even the best cornerbacks often struggle as rookies," Barnwell wrote. "Some, such as Marlon Humphrey, play in a situational role. Darrelle Revis, a first-round pick and likely future Hall of Famer, was subpar in his debut season in 2007 before making seven Pro Bowl appearances over the next eight years. Occasionally, future stars, such as Jalen Ramsey, will be solid during their rookie campaigns, which portends well for their career to come.

"Well, Surtain might have been a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback as a rookie. Entering the starting lineup in Week 2 for an injured Ronald Darby, he played a key role for the Broncos and never gave it back."

