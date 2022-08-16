Mile High Morning: John Elway headlines Broncos selected to inaugural California High School Hall of Fame class

The Lead

The Golden State consistently produces many of the nation's top athletes — including some legends who have taken their talents to Denver.

John Elway is among multiple Broncos to be chosen for California's inaugural High School Hall of Fame class, NFL.com's Grant Gordon reported. California has been home to top-tier high school football for around a century, and it has helped many current and future NFL Hall of Famers get their start.

"There has been an abundance of California prep stars who have gone on to celebrated NFL careers and many of them were recognized Monday when the 100-player inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame was announced at the Rose Bowl by the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation," Gordon wrote.

Elway attended Granada Hills Charter High School in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles. A star in both baseball and football at Granada Hills, Elway threw for 5,711 yards and 49 touchdowns in his high school career, leading the football team to a league championship and state semifinals.

The 100-player class also includes Hall of Famers and Broncos Ring of Famers Gary Zimmerman and John Lynch, Ring of Famer Dennis Smith and D.J. Williams.