Mile High Morning: John Elway fields question from Wayne Gretzky on 'NHL on TNT' pregame show

"No question," Elway said. "I think as an athlete, what you want to do is you want to be a world champion, no matter what sport you're playing. I think in football, that was my goal. We were fortunate to go to three Super Bowls in the '80s, early in my career. Then there was a nine-year drought when we didn't get a chance to go back. But actually my mom didn't want to go back because we lost those first three. So she said, 'Do we really have to go back?' We were fortunate to go back and finally win two. But to me, that's why you play sports, is to be able to hoist that trophy, whatever sport you're playing."