Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy ranks his five favorite wide receivers in the NFL

The Lead

As Jerry Jeudy prepares to join his idols in the NFL, he outlined which five wideouts he thinks are the best in the league in an interview on Complex's "Load Management" podcast.

Coming in at No. 1 was Julio Jones, who was named a member of the NFL's All-2010s Team earlier this year.

"Everybody knows Julio Jones is the best," Jeudy said.

Jeudy then named Antonio Brown ("You can't take him out of the picture," Jeudy said) and Michael Thomas as his Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Former Alabama receivers were quite well represented in Jeudy's top five, with Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley rounding out the group.

"Yeah, that's kind of biased, I'm not going to lie," Jeudy said. "But Amari Cooper's been one of my favorite players."

Jeudy, who made sure to emphasize that his judgment was based largely on personal taste instead and not just stats, later elaborated on his respect for Cooper when he said the fellow Crimson Tide product was the best route-runner in the league.

"I love the way he runs his routes, the techniques he uses, knows how to manipulate the defenders," Jeudy said. "Yeah, I'll give it to Amari Cooper. But Keenan Allen's really good too."

Hailed as the top route-runner in the 2020 NFL Draft — and perhaps the best in recent history — Jeudy named several other receivers he studied and admires, too.