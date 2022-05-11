Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy picked by ESPN as Broncos' top fantasy-football sleeper

May 11, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

While the NFL Draft is in the books, fantasy football draft season is still far ahead of us.

And with the arrival of Russell Wilson and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett in Denver, Broncos players are naturally rising in the ranks. The team is one of six with two receivers ranked in the top 30 (in PPR) by ESPN, and Jeff Legwold picked Jerry Jeudy as the team's top fantasy sleeper.

"Last summer, his coaches and teammates swooned over his work in training camp, but then he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener that kept him out of the next six games and he caught four or fewer passes in six of the nine games he played the rest of the way, and finished without a touchdown catch," Legwold wrote. "Now Russell Wilson is his quarterback and even in the team's early workouts, Wilson has made it clear he has plans for Jeudy in the team's offense. Jeudy's ability to create separation at the top his routes has never been in question and a quarterback who can consistently get him the ball, on time, should fuel plenty of improvement in his production."

The Broncos also rank highly in other positions. Wilson is 10th among quarterbacks, Javonte Williams is 11th among running backs, Albert Okwuegbunam is 17th among tight ends and Brandon McManus is sixth among kickers.

Below the Fold

Who's the Bronco that you're most rooting for this season from a personal level? NFL.com's Jim Trotter has picked one person from each team with that sentiment in mind, and for him, it's Bradley Chubb.

"He burst on the scene as a 12-sack rookie in 2018, but has struggled with injuries since then," Trotter wrote. "Would love to see what he could do as a veteran if fully healthy for a season."

The Unclassifieds

