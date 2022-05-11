Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy picked by ESPN as Broncos' top fantasy-football sleeper

The Lead

And with the arrival of Russell Wilson and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett in Denver, Broncos players are naturally rising in the ranks. The team is one of six with two receivers ranked in the top 30 (in PPR) by ESPN, and Jeff Legwold picked Jerry Jeudy as the team's top fantasy sleeper .

"Last summer, his coaches and teammates swooned over his work in training camp, but then he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener that kept him out of the next six games and he caught four or fewer passes in six of the nine games he played the rest of the way, and finished without a touchdown catch," Legwold wrote. "Now Russell Wilson is his quarterback and even in the team's early workouts, Wilson has made it clear he has plans for Jeudy in the team's offense. Jeudy's ability to create separation at the top his routes has never been in question and a quarterback who can consistently get him the ball, on time, should fuel plenty of improvement in his production."