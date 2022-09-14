Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy and Bradley Chubb were bright spots for Broncos in Week 1

The Lead

Monday's season opener against Seattle may not have gone how the Broncos planned, but there were several positives to take away from the game. Jerry Jeudy and Bradley Chubb both performed well and showed promise to have bounce-back seasons, The Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran noted.

"After a no-touchdown 2021 season, Jeudy didn't waste any time this year reaching the end zone," O'Halloran wrote. "In the second quarter, Jeudy beat rookie cornerback Coby Bryant, collected quarterback Russell Wilson's underthrown deep pass and raced to a 67-yard touchdown. Jeudy ended with four catches for 102 yards."

On the defensive side, O'Halloran noted that Chubb made his presence known in the second half — already showing improvement over last season.

"Chubb had a quiet first half, but two sacks in the second half," O'Halloran wrote. "He had none last year while battling multiple ankle injuries. 'It was good to see,' [Chubb] said. 'Good to have success. But at the end of the day, I want to do it for all four quarters. I felt like I just did it for two. I want to get back to being the full, dominant type of guy.'"

O'Halloran also pointed to the outside-zone tosses to the running backs as an offensive strength that frequently involved both Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III.