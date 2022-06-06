Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams picked by GMFB's Kyle Brandt as the player he wants to see make the biggest sophomore jump

Jun 06, 2022 at 10:20 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

For many players, the difference between their first and second season is enough to launch them to a new echelon.

"If you ask scouts and coaches when the majority of players make the biggest jump as professionals, they will often point to the period between their first and second year in the league," Bucky Brooks wrote for NFL.com in May. "The cumulative effect of a full year of world-class training and a commitment to maximizing their talents helps some players go from a mixed-bag rookie year to a great Year 2."

With that in mind, "Good Morning Football" prompted its panelists with this question: "Which player entering his sophomore season do you want to see the biggest jump from?"

For Kyle Brandt, who hosts GMFB's weekly "Angry Runs" segment during the season, the selection was made as much by his heart as his mind.

"Now I know he's not a household name," Brandt said. "He is not a big star yet. He's this running back they took from North Carolina. But this guy looks like he plays in 1975. Every single run he does this. I mean, carrying Marlon Humphrey for 30 yards. Running over this guy, running over that guy. Again, 63 broken tackles, second in the entire NFL. And I would just say this. All these expectations we have for Denver this year — Russ this and Russ that — this is the Marshawn [Lynch]. This is Russ' guy, who he's going to hand [the ball] to, and he's going to grind out the yards and he's going to truck people and he's going to have seismic activity in Denver. This is a big piece to that Denver Broncos are going to win the West picture that a lot of us are selling in this. Javonte Williams — remember the name, draft him in fantasy if you want, I don't care. It is scepter city Angry Runs with this guy."

Below the Fold

While the Broncos' receiving corps is loaded with talent at the top with players like Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, one other veteran is flying under the radar: Travis Fulgham.

"Through five OTA practices, including two that have been open to media viewing, Fulgham appears to be putting his best foot forward," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote. "Last week, he caught a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson after a nifty route in the red zone. On Tuesday, he burned down the right sideline and hauled in a deep pass from backup Josh Johnson. In the highlight-reel videos the Broncos push to social media after their closed-door practices, Fulgham always seems to be part of the equation."

