Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams picked by GMFB's Kyle Brandt as the player he wants to see make the biggest sophomore jump

"If you ask scouts and coaches when the majority of players make the biggest jump as professionals, they will often point to the period between their first and second year in the league," Bucky Brooks wrote for NFL.com in May . "The cumulative effect of a full year of world-class training and a commitment to maximizing their talents helps some players go from a mixed-bag rookie year to a great Year 2."

"Now I know he's not a household name," Brandt said. "He is not a big star yet. He's this running back they took from North Carolina. But this guy looks like he plays in 1975. Every single run he does this. I mean, carrying Marlon Humphrey for 30 yards. Running over this guy, running over that guy. Again, 63 broken tackles, second in the entire NFL. And I would just say this. All these expectations we have for Denver this year — Russ this and Russ that — this is the Marshawn [Lynch]. This is Russ' guy, who he's going to hand [the ball] to, and he's going to grind out the yards and he's going to truck people and he's going to have seismic activity in Denver. This is a big piece to that Denver Broncos are going to win the West picture that a lot of us are selling in this. Javonte Williams — remember the name, draft him in fantasy if you want, I don't care. It is scepter city Angry Runs with this guy."