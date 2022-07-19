Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams named 'make-or-break' fantasy player for 2022

The Lead

With the 2022 NFL season approaching, the savviest fantasy football managers have already started planning for their league's drafts. Finding the perfect first-round pick could be the key to winning it all, but a miss could be devastating.

CBS Sports' Chris Towers compiled a list of the most pivotal players that could make or break the upcoming fantasy season depending on their performance. Running back Javonte Williams was one of the select few, joined by elite stars like Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

"We only really got one look at Williams as a true lead back, but he was spectacular," Towers wrote. "Williams had the look of a true, three-down difference maker as a rookie, and the Broncos offense is poised to take off like a rocket ship with Russell Wilson coming in as QB."