Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams named 'make-or-break' fantasy player for 2022

Jul 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220719_MHM[5]

The Lead

With the 2022 NFL season approaching, the savviest fantasy football managers have already started planning for their league's drafts. Finding the perfect first-round pick could be the key to winning it all, but a miss could be devastating.

CBS Sports' Chris Towers compiled a list of the most pivotal players that could make or break the upcoming fantasy season depending on their performance. Running back Javonte Williams was one of the select few, joined by elite stars like Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

"We only really got one look at Williams as a true lead back, but he was spectacular," Towers wrote. "Williams had the look of a true, three-down difference maker as a rookie, and the Broncos offense is poised to take off like a rocket ship with Russell Wilson coming in as QB."

Towers noted that sharing snaps with Melvin Gordon III could limit Williams' fantasy production, but predicted that he will be the 15th-ranked fantasy running back if he earns more touches this season.

Below the Fold

Williams' fantasy football promise was also noticed by ESPN reporter Mike Triplett, who selected him No. 15 overall in the ESPN Fantasy staff's 12-team PPR mock draft.

The 10th running back taken overall, Williams was selected higher than fellow running backs Aaron Jones, Cam Akers and Leonard Fournette. Triplett also took Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton later in the draft at No. 59 overall.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos move into top 10 on PFF's offseason power rankings

"Denver catapulted itself into the contenders by trading for Russell Wilson," Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Why the Broncos' run game could help Russell Wilson have a career year

The Athletic's Nick Kosmider dives into the numbers to look at why Wilson needs an efficient rushing attack to help him play at his best.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's 'State of the Roster' breaks down Broncos' big stars and big questions

"Giving up multiple first-round picks and established players for someone like Russell Wilson is a championship move," Adam Rank writes.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams earns high praise in top-10 RB ranking from ESPN

"You can't get him on the ground, can't tackle him," an NFL personnel official told ESPN. "That kid is really good."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Russell Wilson make ESPN's top-10 position rankings

An NFL personnel evaluator said Surtain is a "unicorn in the sense that he's supremely talented, has great football IQ and works hard."

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons picked as NFL's top safety in 2022 by ESPN panel of executives, coaches and players

"He's got the ideal range and size to handle everything," a scout for an AFC team told ESPN.

news

Mile High Morning: The quotes that help make the Hall of Fame cases for Gradishar, Reeves and Shanahan

Each of the three have a great case, and over the years, many of the game's great players, coaches and reporters have said why.

news

Mile High Morning: Which Broncos team is the best in franchise history?

Denver has plenty of great teams to choose from, but one stands out from the rest.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos defense has 'a chance to be special,' Bradley Chubb says

Chubb also told Denver7's Troy Renck that he feels ready for a rebound season: "The dam has to break at some point."

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com projects two Broncos to make 2022 All-Rookie Team

"[Washington] will bring the excitement that Denver's special teams units have sorely lacked," Chad Reuter wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Tim Patrick be on the cusp of a Pro Bowl season?

"[N]o Denver pass-catcher has been more dependable in the last couple of years than Patrick," Nick Shook wrote.

Advertising