Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams named 'make-or-break' fantasy player for 2022

The Lead
With the 2022 NFL season approaching, the savviest fantasy football managers have already started planning for their league's drafts. Finding the perfect first-round pick could be the key to winning it all, but a miss could be devastating.
CBS Sports' Chris Towers compiled a list of the most pivotal players that could make or break the upcoming fantasy season depending on their performance. Running back Javonte Williams was one of the select few, joined by elite stars like Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
"We only really got one look at Williams as a true lead back, but he was spectacular," Towers wrote. "Williams had the look of a true, three-down difference maker as a rookie, and the Broncos offense is poised to take off like a rocket ship with Russell Wilson coming in as QB."
Towers noted that sharing snaps with Melvin Gordon III could limit Williams' fantasy production, but predicted that he will be the 15th-ranked fantasy running back if he earns more touches this season.
Below the Fold
Williams' fantasy football promise was also noticed by ESPN reporter Mike Triplett, who selected him No. 15 overall in the ESPN Fantasy staff's 12-team PPR mock draft.
The 10th running back taken overall, Williams was selected higher than fellow running backs Aaron Jones, Cam Akers and Leonard Fournette. Triplett also took Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton later in the draft at No. 59 overall.