Mile High Morning: Is Von Miller considering changing his number to 40?

The Lead
Could Von Miller be planning a Kobe Bryant-esque mid-career number change?
That appears to be on the table, as Miller posted a poll on Twitter on Saturday gauging interest in the idea. Miller wore No. 40 at DeSoto High School and Texas A&M before entering the NFL in 2011.
At the time, Miller could not continue to wear No. 40; NFL rules forbade linebackers from wearing Nos. 40 through 49. So Miller selected No. 58 as a way to honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas, the former Chiefs pass rusher after whom Miller patterned his game.
"I enjoyed the way he played the game," Miller said in 2011. "Hopefully, I can get some inspiration from that."
Four years later, the NFL Competition Committee changed uniform number regulations to allow linebackers to wear a number in the 40s.
But in the time since Miller started his NFL career, he has come to define No. 58 in Denver. He has earned eight Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro and four second-team All-Pro nods, Super Bowl 50 MVP honors, and he was selected as the 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and as a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
So all that is to say Miller changing his number seems unlikely; the Twitter poll's option to keep 58 earned more than 70 percent of the vote. Still, knowing Miller, maybe don't be completely shocked if he bucks tradition and shakes things up.
Below the Fold
Though the Pro Football Hall of Fame's decision to postpone the 2020 Class' enshrinement ceremonies means we'll have to wait another year to see Steve Atwater don his gold jacket, there is at least one bright spot for him: The delay means that Atwater's father will be able to attend. "I would rather do this with him being there," Atwater told 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
Pro Football Focus says the Broncos' safety tandem ranks among the top 10 in the NFL, as Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson earned the No. 3 and No. 13 coverage grades at their position in 2019. "Simmons, the most valuable safety in the NFL last season per PFF WAR, proved to be an extremely versatile asset for Vic Fangio in his first year in Denver," Solomon Wilcots wrote.