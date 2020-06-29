Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Is Von Miller considering changing his number to 40?

Jun 29, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

200629_mhm

The Lead

Could Von Miller be planning a Kobe Bryant-esque mid-career number change?

That appears to be on the table, as Miller posted a poll on Twitter on Saturday gauging interest in the idea. Miller wore No. 40 at DeSoto High School and Texas A&M before entering the NFL in 2011.

At the time, Miller could not continue to wear No. 40; NFL rules forbade linebackers from wearing Nos. 40 through 49. So Miller selected No. 58 as a way to honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas, the former Chiefs pass rusher after whom Miller patterned his game.

"I enjoyed the way he played the game," Miller said in 2011. "Hopefully, I can get some inspiration from that."

Four years later, the NFL Competition Committee changed uniform number regulations to allow linebackers to wear a number in the 40s.

But in the time since Miller started his NFL career, he has come to define No. 58 in Denver. He has earned eight Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro and four second-team All-Pro nods, Super Bowl 50 MVP honors, and he was selected as the 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and as a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

So all that is to say Miller changing his number seems unlikely; the Twitter poll's option to keep 58 earned more than 70 percent of the vote. Still, knowing Miller, maybe don't be completely shocked if he bucks tradition and shakes things up.

Below the Fold

Though the Pro Football Hall of Fame's decision to postpone the 2020 Class' enshrinement ceremonies means we'll have to wait another year to see Steve Atwater don his gold jacket, there is at least one bright spot for him: The delay means that Atwater's father will be able to attend. "I would rather do this with him being there," Atwater told 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

Pro Football Focus says the Broncos' safety tandem ranks among the top 10 in the NFL, as Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson earned the No. 3 and No. 13 coverage grades at their position in 2019. "Simmons, the most valuable safety in the NFL last season per PFF WAR, proved to be an extremely versatile asset for Vic Fangio in his first year in Denver," Solomon Wilcots wrote.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: After big offseason moves, The Ringer evaluates the outlook for the 'all-in' AFC West

Each team in the AFC West is "all in" on the Super Bowl, per The Ringer's Lindsay Jones. But first, they'll need to battle each other.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Mina Kimes says Broncos should have 'a very good rushing attack'

On her podcast, "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny," ESPN analyst Mina Kimes and Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz outlined their high expectations for the Broncos' offense and highlighted key players on the defense.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN picks Broncos as one of five teams most likely to improve in 2022

ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggests that even if Wilson weren't in the fold, Denver would still win more games than it did last year.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson places top-10 in arm strength, decision-making and more in ESPN QB trait rankings

Wilson was also named top-10 in accuracy, touch, mechanics, complete level, toughness, scrambling and second-reaction ability.

news

Mile High Morning: Emmanuel Sanders carries on Demaryius Thomas' mission with the Boys & Girls Club

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg spoke with Sanders about how he is honoring his friend and teammate's legacy in the community.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Russell Wilson may be in the best situation of his career and poised to win the AFC West

"I don't think Russ has ever had the situation offensively that he has in Denver [with] elite scheme and play-calling," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show.

news

Mile High Morning: Champ Bailey calls playing for Broncos the 'best thing that ever happened' on 'Cut To It' podcast

"There was no better transition for me in my career than going to Denver," Bailey said.

news

Mile High Morning: Former SMU teammates Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn reunite in Denver

Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn were a dynamic receiving duo at SMU, and now they're playing together again on the Broncos.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway headlines Broncos selected to inaugural California High School Hall of Fame class

John Lynch, Dennis Smith, Gary Zimmerman and D.J. Williams were also chosen.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Javonte Williams be this year's breakout fantasy football star?

ESPN's Mike Clay notes that Williams could be the Jonathan Taylor of 2022.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos offense ranked top-nine in the NFL

NFL.com's Adam Schein ranks the Broncos' offense higher than the Packers, 49ers and more.

news

Mile High Morning: Randy Gradishar named one of 20 greatest players not yet in the Hall of Fame

Gradishar has been a finalist multiple times, but still has yet to reach Canton.

Advertising