Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: ILB Josey Jewell emphasizing importance of fundamentals against top-ranked Miami offense

Sep 21, 2023 at 09:20 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230921_Jewell

The Lead

Denver's defense will face a difficult task against the Dolphins' dynamic offense, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Miami leads the league in yards per game, and Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell said Denver will need to bring its best effort to slow down the Dolphins' speedy big-play threats.

"They've got a fast offense," Jewell said after Wednesday's practice. "They've got a lot of window dressing out there, and they've got those guys on the outside. Their running backs are really good [and] their O-line is solid. They've got a bunch of good players, so we're going to have to bring our 'A' game."

Jewell also assessed how the defense can take another step against the Dolphins and underscored the importance of reducing penalties and generating turnovers.

"We need to slow down on penalties," Jewell said. "That's definitely a huge thing, I think that's probably number one for us. And then we need to create the turnovers; we had at least two chances on those picks, so we need to be able to reel those in next time."

Another area of execution that Jewell said will be critical against Miami's offense will be its ability to stick to its assignments. 

While the Dolphins boast plenty of playmakers, Jewell also sees plenty of talent on all levels of Denver's defense and said the unit is capable of defeating any opponent if the Broncos fulfill their roles and play as a team.

"[It's important to be] able to play fundamental football and stay where we're supposed to be, don't try to do too much — everybody do your job and settle down," Jewell said. "If we do our own job, we can beat people. We're good enough on defense. We just need to be able to settle down and do that every single play."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey believes CB Pat Surtain II will be 'one of the all-time greats'

Bailey also spoke about what impresses him about safety Justin Simmons' game.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Famers Champ Bailey, DeMarcus Ware reflect on memorable Alumni Weekend returning to Denver

Bailey and Ware joined in the Alumni Weekend festivities, including Ware's recognition for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.
news

Mile High Morning: Revisiting the 1998 Broncos' win over Washington ahead of 25th anniversary celebration

The eventual Super Bowl champions used its running game and an opportunistic defense to earn a 4-0 start.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams preparing for matchup against former UNC teammates

Before reaching the NFL, Williams formed a dynamic trio in college with Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and wide receiver Dyami Brown.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II makes Good Morning Football's list of top defensive backs from Week 1

Surtain was one of five defensive backs highlighted by longtime cornerback Jason McCourty.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos looking forward to celebrating Super Bowl XXXIII team, DeMarcus Ware during Week 2 game vs. Washington

Denver will commemorate the accomplishments of players from multiple eras of championship teams.
news

Mile High Morning: OLB Frank Clark excited to face Raiders, play alongside new Broncos teammates

Clark highlighted OLB Nik Bonitto and OLB Jonathon Cooper as "two of the best young guys I've ever seen."
news

Mile High Morning: NFL PREM1ERE program to celebrate NFL debuts with exclusive patch

Rookies in their first NFL games will wear a special patch and be gifted their game jersey after their performance.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos Owner Greg Penner details takeaways from Year 1, approach with Broncos

In a Wall Street Journal feature, Penner talked about what he learned from his first year and his goals for Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos draft picks among Reese's Senior Bowl 75th team finalists

Ring of Fame center Tom Nalen, inside linebacker Al Wilson, defensive end Elvis Dumervil, fullback Peyton Hillis, quarterback Tim Tebow and outside linebacker Von Miller were among the players the Broncos drafted to be nominated for the honor.

news

Mile High Morning: TE Greg Dulcich discusses goals for 2023 season and HC Sean Payton's offense

In a feature in The Denver Post, Dulcich said he is focusing on team success over individual accolades and a breakout season.
Advertising