Mile High Morning: ILB Alex Singleton reflects on CFL career at Flames game

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton had the chance to revisit his past on Monday.

The Broncos' linebacker, who recently signed a contract to remain in Denver, took in an NHL game between the LA Kings and Calgary Flames — and he caught up with the hockey team that shares a locale with one of his previous stops.

Before Singleton caught on at the NFL level, he saw his first professional game action at the Canadian Football League level. A dual citizen, Singleton was drafted sixth overall in the 2016 CFL Draft and played three seasons for the Calgary Stampeders.

Wearing a Flames jersey, Singleton said he can still feel the support from Stampeders fans even years later.

"I've always said, I have a whole country behind me," Singleton told Flames TV. "I think that's the coolest part of the CFL and Canada in general. [Fans of certain teams] might've hated me for the three years when we were playing against them, usually the Roughrider fans. They all follow me, and the support they give is so cool."

Singleton joked that Roughriders fans want him to return to help the chances of winning another Grey Cup, but he knows that "deep down, they're happy."

Now in Denver for the foreseeable future, Singleton said there are some similarities between where he started his career and where he plays now.