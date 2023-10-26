Mile High Morning: How the Broncos can continue their momentum in the running game

The Lead

With running back Javonte Williams back to producing at his 2021 levels and rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin emerging as one of the league's most promising first-year backs, the Broncos' run game has found its stride and is riding a hot streak into their final game before their bye week.

Denver tallied 145 rushing yards last Sunday against Green Bay, but the big-play ability of the Broncos' running backs made as much of an impression as their production. Williams registered three rushes of 10 or more yards, while McLaughlin and quarterback Russell Wilson each recorded a run of longer than 20 yards. Samaje Perine also added a 19-yard gain through the air, courtesy of a broken tackle.

According to right tackle Mike McGlinchey, creating those big gains on the ground takes the entire lineup, from the offensive line blocking and the receivers removing safeties from the equation to the defense getting off the field by stifling opponents' drives.

"Obviously, we've had success as a unit running the football so far this year," McGlinchey said after Wednesday's practice. "But to be able to get those 20-yard carry gains to an individual guy, you've got to run the ball more than 20 times, obviously. That takes all 22 guys."

Still, McGlinchey spoke highly of the unique skill sets of Williams, McLaughlin and Perine.

"Those guys have done a great job with that," McGlinchey said. "They have all utilized their skills in a great way."

Denver has yet to record a 100-yard rusher this season, but McLaughlin surpassed 100 scrimmage yards against the Bears in Week 4.

The Broncos will take on one of the league's most stout defenses when Kansas City comes to Empower Field at Mile High. Denver won the rushing yardage battle against the Chiefs in the team's game on Oct. 12, and McGlinchey is looking forward to continuing the trend on Sunday and paving the way for some highlight-reel runs by the Broncos' rushers.