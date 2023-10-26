Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos can continue their momentum in the running game

Oct 26, 2023 at 09:07 AM

The Lead

With running back Javonte Williams back to producing at his 2021 levels and rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin emerging as one of the league's most promising first-year backs, the Broncos' run game has found its stride and is riding a hot streak into their final game before their bye week.

Denver tallied 145 rushing yards last Sunday against Green Bay, but the big-play ability of the Broncos' running backs made as much of an impression as their production. Williams registered three rushes of 10 or more yards, while McLaughlin and quarterback Russell Wilson each recorded a run of longer than 20 yards. Samaje Perine also added a 19-yard gain through the air, courtesy of a broken tackle.

According to right tackle Mike McGlinchey, creating those big gains on the ground takes the entire lineup, from the offensive line blocking and the receivers removing safeties from the equation to the defense getting off the field by stifling opponents' drives.

"Obviously, we've had success as a unit running the football so far this year," McGlinchey said after Wednesday's practice. "But to be able to get those 20-yard carry gains to an individual guy, you've got to run the ball more than 20 times, obviously. That takes all 22 guys."

Still, McGlinchey spoke highly of the unique skill sets of Williams, McLaughlin and Perine.

"Those guys have done a great job with that," McGlinchey said. "They have all utilized their skills in a great way."

Denver has yet to record a 100-yard rusher this season, but McLaughlin surpassed 100 scrimmage yards against the Bears in Week 4.

The Broncos will take on one of the league's most stout defenses when Kansas City comes to Empower Field at Mile High. Denver won the rushing yardage battle against the Chiefs in the team's game on Oct. 12, and McGlinchey is looking forward to continuing the trend on Sunday and paving the way for some highlight-reel runs by the Broncos' rushers.

"Rushing the ball is a huge pride of an offensive lineman's life," McGlinchey said. "We believe that we have some of the most talented runners in the league."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton surprises Denver golfers in The Players' Tribune video

Sutton said golf is a way he enjoys engaging with his community in a post with The Players' Tribune and United.
news

Mile High Morning: OLB Baron Browning bringing energy to Broncos' potent pass rush

Browning will look to build off his season debut when Denver hosts the Chiefs on Sunday.
news

Mile High Morning: K Wil Lutz describes his journey to Denver, lessons he's learned in his career 

Lutz has been perfect on his field goals over the past six games, including two game-winners.
news

Mile High Morning: S P.J. Locke's first career interception secures Broncos' 19-17 victory

Locke's game-sealing play was even sweeter for him as the culmination of an adversity-filled journey.
news

Mile High Morning: Recognizing Broncos greats in honor of National Tight Ends Day

From Shannon Sharpe to Riley Odoms, here are five Denver tight ends that made a difference on the field.
news

Mile High Morning: 10 Broncos to wear helmet flag decals through NFL Heritage Program

The Broncos will wear the decals on their helmets in their games against Green Bay and Kansas City.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton's touchdown reception, DE Zach Allen's sack among Week 6's standout plays

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Allen recorded one of the fastest sacks of Week 6, while Sutton's one-armed snag was one of the week's most improbable completions.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos share excitement about inclusion of flag football in 2028 Olympics

Denver players share their ideal flag football positions and detail the importance of playing football on a global stage.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos encouraged by defensive improvement, but still striving to win crucial moments

After holding the Chiefs to 19 points, Denver is looking to turn defensive progress into wins.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offense aiming for consistency against Kansas City

Denver is looking to find its rhythm against a talented Chiefs defense.
news

Mile High Morning: Colorado Sports Hall of Fame elects former Broncos DE Barney Chavous to Class of 2024

Chavous played for the Broncos for 13 seasons and was a key member of Denver's Orange Crush defense.
Advertising