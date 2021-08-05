Mile High Morning: How Peyton Manning helped mold the quarterbacks of the future

The Lead

It isn't news to Broncos fans (or NFL fans, for that matter) that Peyton Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. In addition to a trophy case that is stacked with five MVP awards, two Super Bowl rings, an all-time passing touchdown title and a slew of Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods, Manning changed what it meant to play quarterback.

As the former Broncos QB heads to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend for a well-earned induction ceremony, Mike Wells of ESPN.com looks back at what made the offensive juggernaut nearly unstoppable during his career.

"Colts owner Jim Irsay often referred to the offense under Manning as putting up Star Wars-type numbers," Wells wrote. "The Colts finished in the top five in the league in yards and points per game in nine of Manning's 13 seasons. The Broncos, whom Manning joined in 2012 and finished his career with, did it in three of his four seasons with the organization."

Manning racked up impressive numbers season after season in the league, largely due to his exceptional understanding of the game and his innovative calls at the line.

Former Colts general manager and the man who drafted Manning first overall in the 1998 NFL Draft, knew how talented the rookie quarterback was, but he couldn't have known how much Manning would transform the position forever.

"Peyton changed how a quarterback was playing everywhere in football," Polian told ESPN.com, "because he controlled everything at the line of scrimmage."

Two things are certain when it comes to Peyton Manning – his tenure in the league helped to mold the quarterbacks of the future, and his induction into the Hall of Fame is well-deserved.