Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: How Malik Reed honors the memory of a college teammate

Dec 30, 2020 at 09:00 AM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

201230_mhm

The Lead

Sometimes a uniform number doesn't mean anything. It might just be what you were stuck with because of position group or existing restrictions.

But sometimes the number holds a profound connection.

The No. 59 is one of those for Malik Reed, as he told CBS4’s Michael Spencer.

That number holds special meaning for Reed, as it was the one former college teammate Marc Ma wore before he died tragically in an accident in 2016.

"One of my teammates in college was number 59," Reed told Spencer. "He was a guy I was close with. He had a [fatal] incident at Lake Tahoe, and I just felt like it's no coincidence that I got the number. That's the number they gave me, and that's a great way to honor him. It meant a lot to me to have that number in remembrance of him."

Reed has had a banner year in that number with 7.5 sacks, which ties Bradley Chubb for the team lead. He is also second on the team in quarterback hits with 15, and he has totaled 52 sacks. He'll have the chance to improve those numbers on Sunday in the 2020 season finale vs. Las Vegas.

Below the Fold

With the new year nearly upon us, it's just about time for resolutions. The one for the Broncos is simple, Jeff Legwold writes for ESPN: Get healthy. "People often say if you have your health you have everything," Legwold writes. "Well, the Broncos would certainly like to see if that can be true in 2021."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos DT D.J. Jones praises teammates on the defensive line heading into training camp

Jones said he and free-agent addition Zach Allen "complement each other very well."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos President Damani Leech gives behind-the-scenes look at 'Snowcapped' helmet design process

Leech also provided an update on potential future uniform changes.

news

Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High among candidates for USA Today's favorite stadium contest

Empower Field at Mile High is one of 20 nominees for the honor, which will be voted on by fans.

news

Mile High Morning: Ring of Famer Lionel Taylor still going strong at age 87

Taylor reminisces over his standout career in a new Denver Gazette feature.

news

Mile High Morning: Randy Gradishar a top choice for Hall of Fame's expected senior finalists by panel of football historians

"Denver linebacker Randy Gradishar is the people's choice," the Talk of Fame Two's Clark Judge wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named third-best player from 2021 NFL Draft by Maurice Jones-Drew

"We should be talking about Surtain a lot more considering he's putting up elite production while covering top receivers week in and week out," Jones-Drew wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' most underappreciated player

The work in the trenches is never easy — and NFL linemen rarely get the recognition they deserve.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway, Peyton Manning named greatest players to ever wear their respective numbers

How do some of the great Broncos compare to all of the players in the history of the league?

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN names Justin Simmons among biggest draft steals of last decade

ESPN created a list of the top 50 biggest draft steals since 2013, and one of the Broncos' best defensive players made the list.

news

Mile High Morning: Drew Sanders projected to make 2023 All-Rookie Team by NFL.com

Sanders is one of just three players drafted in the third round or later that Chad Reuter projected to make the team's defense.

news

Mile High Morning: The top moments of Shannon Sharpe's career

In honor of Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's 55th birthday, we're taking a look back at some of No. 84's top moments in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Sports Illustrated picked Pat Surtain II as the Broncos' most underrated player even after his stellar 2022 season

"All right, you say, this is absurd," Orr wrote. "We've all heard of Patrick Surtain II. ... But what about in the context that he may actually be the best cornerback in the NFL?"

Advertising