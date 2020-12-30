Mile High Morning: How Malik Reed honors the memory of a college teammate

The Lead
Sometimes a uniform number doesn't mean anything. It might just be what you were stuck with because of position group or existing restrictions.
But sometimes the number holds a profound connection.
The No. 59 is one of those for Malik Reed, as he told CBS4’s Michael Spencer.
That number holds special meaning for Reed, as it was the one former college teammate Marc Ma wore before he died tragically in an accident in 2016.
"One of my teammates in college was number 59," Reed told Spencer. "He was a guy I was close with. He had a [fatal] incident at Lake Tahoe, and I just felt like it's no coincidence that I got the number. That's the number they gave me, and that's a great way to honor him. It meant a lot to me to have that number in remembrance of him."
Reed has had a banner year in that number with 7.5 sacks, which ties Bradley Chubb for the team lead. He is also second on the team in quarterback hits with 15, and he has totaled 52 sacks. He'll have the chance to improve those numbers on Sunday in the 2020 season finale vs. Las Vegas.
Below the Fold
