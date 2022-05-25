Mile High Morning: How good could the Broncos' defensive line be?

The Lead

New Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones has come to Denver with high expectations for him and the unit he joins.

"We can be the best D-line in the NFL as long as we continue to work hard, stay healthy and lean on each other," Jones said Tuesday. "We can be the best."

The Athletic's Nick Kosmider writes that while it may be hard to eclipse any unit that the Rams utilize with three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, there is an avenue for Denver to make significant improvements.

"To get into the conversation about the top defensive lines in whatever tier sits below Donald's unit, the Broncos not only need Jones and Jones to approach the pass-rushing markers they've set for themselves, they also need to be far more stout against the run than they were in 2021," Kosmider wrote.

The other Jones that will be integral to that effort is Dre'Mont, the fourth-year defensive end and former third-round pick who has recorded 12 sacks over the past two seasons.

"He's very disruptive," D.J. Jones said. "I love it."

There are big expectations for Dre'Mont Jones outside of Denver, too. Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton recently picked him as the Broncos' 2022 breakout player.

"Pass-rushing defensive linemen will always be valuable," Wharton wrote. "We know 4-3 edge-rushers and 3-4 outside linebackers are premier talents, but 3-4 ends and 4-3 tackles who get after the quarterback are rare forces. The Denver Broncos have one of the finest pass-rushing linemen in the league in Dre'Mont Jones."

Meanwhile, the other defensive line spot appears to be still up in the air while players like McTelvin Agim compete among a group of other veterans and recent draft picks.