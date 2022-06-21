Mile High Morning: How favorable is the Broncos' situation for new head coach Nathaniel Hackett?

The Lead

With nearly a third of the NFL's teams under new leadership, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has ranked the 10 new head coaches' situations by how favorable they are in 2022.

"With the bulk of offseason roster reconstruction behind us and NFL teams hitting summer break, I believe this is the perfect time to assess each new coach's environment for the coming season," Brooks wrote. "Who's in the best position to enjoy immediate success? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1?"

In that ranking, Brooks places Hackett in the upper tier at No. 4, the highest-ranked first-time head coach.

"He's a well-respected quarterback whisperer who has proven he can help field generals thrive in the pocket (SEE: his work with Blake Bortles in Jacksonville)," Brooks wrote. "And then, less than two months after Hackett's hiring, Denver acquired an established superstar in Russell Wilson, who could be the final piece that allows this loaded Broncos roster to finally reach its potential.