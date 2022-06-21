Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: How favorable is the Broncos' situation for new head coach Nathaniel Hackett?

Jun 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220621_mhm

The Lead

With nearly a third of the NFL's teams under new leadership, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has ranked the 10 new head coaches' situations by how favorable they are in 2022.

"With the bulk of offseason roster reconstruction behind us and NFL teams hitting summer break, I believe this is the perfect time to assess each new coach's environment for the coming season," Brooks wrote. "Who's in the best position to enjoy immediate success? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1?"

In that ranking, Brooks places Hackett in the upper tier at No. 4, the highest-ranked first-time head coach.

"He's a well-respected quarterback whisperer who has proven he can help field generals thrive in the pocket (SEE: his work with Blake Bortles in Jacksonville)," Brooks wrote. "And then, less than two months after Hackett's hiring, Denver acquired an established superstar in Russell Wilson, who could be the final piece that allows this loaded Broncos roster to finally reach its potential.

"It might take some time for the offense to click as the coach and quarterback develop chemistry, but the talented playmaker has a knack for making any play call the correct one due to his spectacular improvisational skills. If the defense makes a smooth transition from Vic Fangio to new coordinator Ejiro Evero without regressing as a unit, Denver has the potential to make a worst-to-first leap in the AFC West standings."

Below the Fold

The defense certainly appeared to be playing at that same level in the offseason practices that were open to the media. Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons have come up with interceptions, and with the consistency that the defensive backs have from extensive playing time together, it stands to reason that the back end of the defense will continue its strong play in 2022.

But as The Athletic's Nick Kosmider writes in his offseason takeaways, it's the front end of the defense where the group faces the most questions.

"The Broncos have done a good job building depth at pass rusher this offseason — so much so that general manager George Paton might have some difficult decisions to make when it comes time to pen the final roster," Kosmider wrote. "But the prospect of this defense reaching its considerable ceiling still hinges on [Bradley] Chubb being able to transform this offseason of momentum into a big performance in a contract year."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Could Russell Wilson be the top quarterback in fantasy football in 2022?

"In Denver, the sky is the limit for Wilson," ESPN's Eric Moody wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson suit up in Rockies' purple pinstripes for Season 3 of 'Peyton's Places'

The two were apparently recording segments for the upcoming season of "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+.

news

Mile High Morning: Terrell Davis evaluates Broncos' addition of Russell Wilson, 'one of the best in the game'

In an interview with The Coloradoan, the Pro Football Hall of Famer described how Wilson's leadership may be just as important as his skill.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Adam Rank predicting a division title for the Broncos in 2022

"Here's the best-case scenario: Russell Wilson is 'The Man' and proves to be the missing piece for the Broncos this year," Rank said

news

Mile High Morning: Why Michael Ojemudia's offseason play has been eye-opening for his teammates

"He's been ballin'," Pat Surtain II said of Ojemudia.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson accepts honorary degree, gives commencement speech at Dartmouth

"We need someone to plant that seed, light that spark," Wilson said. "And my dad's way of lighting that spark was a simple three-word question."

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson lands at No. 7 on Chris Simms' quarterback ranking

"Big-time playmaker, still can scramble and make plays, has a big-time arm and still can really throw the deep ball about as good as anybody else in the sport," Simms said.

news

Mile High Morning: Melvin Gordon III excited for minicamp, continued work with former college teammate Russell Wilson

"I'm excited for the season," Gordon said. "It's a different feel around here, and I'm ready for it."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II makes list of top players guaranteed to 'level up' in 2022

"Surtain's ball skills -- he also had 14 pass breakups -- are special," Adam Schein wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: A first glimpse of Russell Wilson and the Broncos' secondary in Madden NFL 23

Denver's secondary also shows up during the trailer, with Pat Surtain II and Kareem Jackson highlighted in particular.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams picked by GMFB's Kyle Brandt as the player he wants to see make the biggest sophomore jump

"He's going to grind out the yards and he's going to truck people and he's going to have seismic activity in Denver," Kyle Brandt said.

Advertising