Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: How Broncos players are celebrating Thanksgiving

Nov 24, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221124_MHM

The Lead

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food and football — and for Broncos players, it is also an opportunity to rest and reflect ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said that he cherishes the memories of Thanksgiving celebrations from his childhood, recalling that he and his late father would watch Thanksgiving football together every year.

"It's an important time to celebrate your family and loved ones," Wilson said. "... My dad means the world to me, so every Thanksgiving I always reflect back to that."

The season may not be going as planned, but the players noted that they have plenty of things to be grateful for. While their answers varied, they overwhelmingly expressed gratitude for one thing: family.

"It's too many things to just name one thing [that I'm grateful for], but I guess I'll say family," wide receiver Jalen Virgil said. "Without family, there's no way I'd be here."

Added cornerback Damarri Mathis: "I'm thankful for God being able to bless me [and put] me in the position that I'm in, play football. I'm thankful for my family, my teammates, you know. Family and friends."

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz said that he is particularly grateful for his family this week, as they traveled to Denver for the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Raiders to watch him play at Empower Field at Mile High for the first time.

"I'm thankful for the health of my family," Meinerz said. "It was really good to see them last weekend. It was actually the first game that all my siblings got to come to, and they came to [Empower Field at] Mile High, so it was really an experience that I'm thankful for. Ever since high school, I've dreamt of that moment of waving to my family before the game starts in an NFL game, so I'm really thankful for that."

In addition to giving thanks, Broncos players will celebrate the holiday with a cherished meal. Some will cook with their families, while others will gather at teammates' houses. Several players expressed excitement for the Thanksgiving meal, but their opinions on the best dishes were divisive.

"My mom's dressing or sweet potato casserole [is the best dish]," Virgil said. "And I won't be able to have it this year, but I told them, 'Make sure eat an extra plate for me.'"

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton added that his mom's creamed corn is his favorite dish, and he also had a strong opinion on what the worst Thanksgiving food is.

"Dry turkey," Sutton said. "It's the absolute worst. It can stay there, honestly, at the store. You don't even got to cook it, just leave it at the store."

Mathis, who noted that he plans to attend Thanksgiving dinner at safety Kareem Jackson's house, has several dishes that he is looking forward to.

"I like ham," Mathis said. "I'm a big ham person. I like ham, I like collard greens, oh — mac 'n' cheese."

Below the Fold

On Tuesday, cornerback Pat Surtain II partnered with Family Promise of Greater Denver, a nonprofit that assists families at risk of or experiencing homelessness, to hold a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. Surtain noted that the event provided more than 30 local families with turkeys and gift cards, and the second-year cornerback expressed gratitude for being able to help members of the community have a joyful Thanksgiving.

"This event was something I planned for the whole year, was giving back — especially for this special holiday, Thanksgiving," Surtain said during the event. "I felt like it was right. I want to thank the Family Promise organization for allowing me to have this special event to give back, so I'm just grateful for this to happen."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson emphasizes third-quarter improvement ahead of Broncos' matchup with Panthers

As the Broncos look to improve their offensive performance, they'll focus their attention on a 15-minute period that has been particularly unkind to them during a difficult start to the season.

news

Injury Report: OLB Jacob Martin among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Additionally, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler did not practice.

news

Way Back When: The Broncos' and Panthers' connections before Super Bowl 50

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' connections with the Panthers.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos running backs aim for consistency amid changes

"Whether the carries are up or not, when you're in there, you have to produce," running back Latavius Murray said. "For me, I need to make sure my preparation is what it has been and where it needs to be and make sure I go out there and play well."

news

As his role in Broncos' offense grows, WR Kendall Hinton excited to play in home state vs. Panthers

"It'll be exciting to do what I love in front of the people I love," Hinton said.

news

Broncos sign LB Dakota Allen off Browns' practice squad, place RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve

news

Pat Surtain II nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

"The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," the NFL announced in a press release.

news

DeMarcus Ware advances as a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Ware played for the Broncos from 2014-16 and helped the franchise win Super Bowl 50.

news

Mile High Morning: Where the Broncos' pass rush stands heading into Week 12

"The progress of Denver's pass rushers — [Baron] Browning, Jonathon Cooper, rookie Nik Bonitto and, when he returns, [Randy] Gregory — will be an important subplot over the final seven games," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Hot Topics: Broncos looking for key plays to end trend of close losses

In a 3-7 start to the season, the Broncos have found themselves on the wrong end of a razor-thin margin.

news

Injury Report: RB Chase Edmonds to 'miss a lot of time' with a high ankle sprain

Additionally, defensive end Jonathan Harris will miss some time with a knee injury.

Advertising