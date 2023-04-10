Mile High Morning: HC Sean Payton shares his message for Broncos ahead of voluntary offseason program

The Lead

The Broncos are poised to begin their voluntary offseason program, and Head Coach Sean Payton recently shared what his message would be in the Broncos' first team meeting.

During an interview on a Phoenix golf course with Amanda Balionis Renner that aired during the Masters, Payton said he would emphasize the importance of work this offseason.

"Our first team meeting is going to be right after Easter weekend, and it's probably going to be, I don't want to say no nonsense, but here are the things that are going to help us win," Payton said. "That's kind of where we're at a little bit. This offseason for us needs to be difficult."

Payton said the Broncos may eventually use an activity like golf to bring the team together, but the current focus will be on "rolling up our sleeves a little bit."

The Broncos' new head coach also acknowledged the importance of moving past the difficulty of the 2022 season as the team begins the offseason.

"They went through a tough season a year ago, and part of it is getting past [that]," Payton said. "I mean, it's brought up, it's brought up, it's brought up — and at some point, there's closure on it."