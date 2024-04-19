 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: HC Sean Payton details Broncos' approach as voluntary offseason program begins

Apr 19, 2024 at 09:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

240419_MHM

The Lead

The Broncos began their voluntary offseason program on Monday, and Head Coach Sean Payton said "the turnout was great" for the first week of the program.

"I'd say we are at 98 percent [participation], and the two or three individuals who aren't here, I've just talked with all of them," Payton said Thursday.

Just as they did during the 2023 voluntary offseason program, the Broncos' focus for the first several weeks will be on strength and conditioning. The continued emphasis comes following a season in which the Broncos' injury rates plummeted under the direction of new Vice President of Player Health and Performance Beau Lowery.

"We had a big goal of how do we reduce the injuries?" Payton said. "Shoot, the first training camp I had with you guys, we had someone get hurt and it was like, 'Man, here it goes again.' I don't know if it's ever happened before, but we went from 32nd in the league in games missed by players on your roster to first in the league by fewest. So we went from 100 and some to 30 and some in one year."

To try to replicate that success in 2024, Payton said the Broncos' focus will be away from the football field for the time being.

"I think the simple message [to the team] on Monday was, 'That's what we're doing right now,'" Payton said. "It's not football right now, it's getting our bodies [right]. … This is optional to be here. I think the player today wants to be somewhere where they feel like they are getting a really good workout, they're getting the food and all the things that go into it — the recovery, if it is a player who's coming off an injury. They want to feel like they're getting that and compared to maybe where they do it in the offseason. If they feel like where they're coming from is accomplishing more than when they get here, then that's not good. The purpose for that message with me was, 'We're headed in the right direction here. Our job is to maximize your earning potential and win games. The first step in doing that is keeping you healthy.' That dramatic of a turnaround in one year, there's a ton of people that get credit for that."

Payton also said the Broncos' approach helps keep players mentally fresh with the season still months away.

"I don't want them when they pull into the parking lot feeling like they're coming to practice," Payton said. "It's April. I want them to feel like they're coming to get in shape and to take care of their bodies. That part of it has been good."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL Draft guests to announce Broncos' Day 3 picks

Guests representing Special Olympics, Crucial Catch and the American Cancer Society will announce a pair of the Broncos' Day 3 picks.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware performs on 'The Masked Singer'

Ware anonymously performed "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" by Tears for Fears, and while he was voted off at the end of the show, one of the judges told Ware that he "sang so beautifully."
news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton coaches at alma mater, earns win in SMU spring game

Sutton, coaching at his alma mater against fellow SMU alum James Proche II, helped the blue team earn a 20-3 win in the Mustangs' annual spring game.
news

Mile High Morning: Ray Lewis remembers 'iconic' battles with Peyton Manning

"From a student level of the game, he made me alter my game," Lewis said. "He made me watch more film. And that's what I call the greatest quarterback — to me — me and his battle[s]."
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos Owner Sir Lewis Hamilton pursuing greatness on and off the track

Hamilton is among the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history, but a recent GQ feature explored Hamilton's many interests beyond the grid.
news

Mile High Morning: Why a Texas connection could be key to Broncos safeties' success

There will be a bit more burnt orange in the Broncos' locker room in 2024.
news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton, Wil Lutz to serve as team captains at NFLPA Classic golf tournament

The NFL season remains months away, but a pair of Broncos will get in their share of competition this week.
news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to join Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson to host coverage of Opening Ceremony at Paris Olympics

Flag football isn't heading to the Olympics until 2028, but a championship quarterback will still take a starring role at the Paris Olympics this summer.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Jaleel McLaughlin shares deeper meaning behind NFL number

McLaughlin was assigned No. 38 when he joined the Broncos, and it holds special meaning for the young player.
news

Mile High Morning: Rich 'Tombstone' Jackson, Rick Upchurch honored among top players not yet in Pro Football Hall of Fame

A pair of Broncos Ring of Famers made the Talk of Fame Two list.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos improve in NFLPA survey, Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group receives 'A' grade

Head Coach Sean Payton also received strong marks, as he was one of 19 coaches to receive at least an A-minus rating.
Advertising